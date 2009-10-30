Mindolo Ecumenical Foundation dependence on donors saddens RB

President Rupia Banda says he is sadned to note that after 50 years of existence, Mindolo Ecumenical Foundation (MEF) still depends on donors and other corporating partners for support.

And Mindolo Ecumincal Foundation has disclosed that it owes the Kitwe City Council over K430 million in land rates.

President Banda said organisations like MEF required massive injection of funds for programmes, infrastructural development and maintaince in order to depend less on donors.

He said there was urgent need for management at Mindolo Ecumenical Foundation in Kitwe to move with the times and embrace the changes that are happening politcally, socially and economically if the institution was to remain viable.

The President said this in Kitwe today in a speech read on his behalf by Education Ministrer, Dora Siliya, at the joint 51st Pan African graduation ceremony and golden jubilee celebrations.

He added that while it was good for the institution to look back at the past accomplishment, MEF could not afford to remain stuck in history and fail to utilise the historical achievements for the betterment of the future.

He said government was in a hurry to develop the country and would continue creating an enabling environment for players in the tertially education sector like MEF to smoothly implement there programmes.

Mr Banda said Mindolo, in the spirit of ecumenicalism, should bring together various stakeholders to a table and determine the future for this country, including addressing the challenges of poverty and underdevelopment through its programmes.

He added that government was proud to be associated with MEF because the organisation has made significant contribution to the development of Africa for the last 50 by managing to bring together people of difference races, nationalities and religions through the courses it offers.

The President further said the currently 50 per cent of the Zambian population were women and that the programme of gender and good governance being implemented by the institution was critical to national development.

He observed that there was need for MEF not to confine such programmes but to spread them to the entire country, especially rural areas.

The President urged the the graduants to take the first step in developing Africa using the necessary skills acquired from MEF.

He added that they were the greatest human resource that Africa had produced and that no one would develop Africa except for them.

And MEF Board Chairperson, Reverand Susanna Matale, said the organisation, which had trained several African leaders, was going through enormous administrative and operational problems.

Rev Matale said the institution was chocked by land rates of over K430 million that were being asked for by the Kitwe City Council.

She said the institution had failed to clear this bill, a situation which had forced the local authority to grab property from the institution.

She appealed to the President to squash the current debt and abolish all land rates being imposed on the MEF by the council.

Rev Matale also called on church leaders to slow down on divisions and concentrate on issues that would build the nation.

He urged management at MEF to soldier on to ensure that the institution pulled through its problems.

Earlier MEF Director, Rev Peter Daka, said the student intake at the institution had dropped from the previous 150 to 31 due to a decline in donor support.

Rev Daka appealed to government to give the institution necessary support by sending civil servants to undertake refresher courses at the institution.

ZANIS