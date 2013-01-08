LWSC to use K3.7 million to re-design the sewer network in Maiteneke area of Matero township.

The National Water Supply and Sanitation Council (NWASCO) has directed Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company to use K3.7 Million sanitation levy and address the poor sanitation in Lusaka‘s Maiteneke area of Matero township.

A spot check inspection undertaken by NWASCO which revealed that the design capacity of the infrastructure was way exceeded because there are more people in the area than originally planned for. Further the inspection showed that the infrastructure was very old and is constantly under repair by Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company. To compound this, illegal structures have been built on top of sewer lines making it difficult for the utility company to access the lines in times of rehabilitation.

About 600 properties translating to a population of 4,800 are affected in the area.

It is against this background that NWASCO has allowed Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company to use the sanitation levy to address the poor sanitation in the area by re-designing the sewer network. The bill of Quantities for the project stands at K3.7 million and works are expected to be completed within six months.

NWASCO, has warned consumers against vandalizing water and sanitation facilities especially building on top of service lines as doing so is punishable by law. Once found wanting , the Water Supply and Sanitation Act slaps 100 thousand penalty units equivalent to K 18 000 or 5 years imprisonment or both.

There have been several media reports of poor sanitation in Lusaka’s Maiteneke area of Matero township.

On 22nd March, 2012, the United States Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a bilateral United States foreign aid agency established in 2004 approved a US$354.8 million Compact with Zambia.

Through the Compact, the Lusaka Water Supply, Sanitation and Drainage (LWSSD) project is expected to provide Lusaka residents greater access to water and better water supply, sanitation and drainage services by extending and improving select water supply and sanitation and through an improved drainage networks, lower flooding.