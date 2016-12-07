Scott releases second official single , “Chikondi” , that features Chanda Mbao and Kaladoshas

Chikondi is Scott’s Second official single closing off 2016 with a summer tune produced by Red Castle Producer Shinko Beats.The song featuring Chanda Mbao and Kaladoshas was created as a feel good summer rhythm with a catchy hook and Sensational lyrics.

Chikondi is a Caribbean infused Zambian tune with pop,hip hop and Dance hall vocals that delves into the club scene questioning the genuineness of a relationship that just sparked in an instant,is it real or just something superficial. Chikondi is a dance inspired melody and rhythm with uptempo lyrics boasting the creative prowess of 3 different artists on one Dance tune.

The song was premiered on PowerFM and will be available for Streaming/download soon .

BY KAPA187