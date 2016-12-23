Chingola council flush out street vendors

Chingola Municipal Council security wing has flushed out all street

vending from the town center and collected all makeshift tables to force

them back to a legalized market place where they used to operate from

and to prevent outbreaks of diseases.

Last Monday business in town center came to a standstill after the

marketeers and street venders clashed over the selling points outside

Shoprite stores because street vendors resisted to move from the

streets to go back to the market place.

Recently Chingola Municipal Council issued a directive that by

December 15, 2016 all street vendors should stop selling from the

streets and they should go back to the market place which is a

legalized place for marketeers.

Despite the directive from the council to leave the streets by

December 15, 2016, vendors did not adhere to it and continued selling

in the street.

The others who remained in the market place are not selling owing to influx

of street vending.

To the surprise when vendors arrived in town they found that selling

points has been taken over by the other marketeers and the fight started

which in process a lot of produce such as vegetables and tomato

were destroyed during the confusion.

Chingola Police Officers had tough time to control the situation but later in

the day both marketeers and venders where advised by police to meet the

Mayor Titus Tembo who will in position to solve their problem.

Later in the afternoon the mayor addressed both parties at the

Chingola Municipal Council were he advised street vendors to go back

to the market place because the law does not allow anyone to sell in

the street.

“Government has issued directive to all local authorities’ country

wide to put measures that street vending should be stopped by all cost

to prevent people’s life so that no outbreak of diseases shall be

recorded” Mr Tembo said.

Mr Tembo warned that any street vendors who will be found selling in the

street will not be spared, but the law will visit that person.

And Chingola Town Center Market Chairlady Vera Chishimba said most of

the vendors who are selling in the streets has tables where they use

to sell merchandise, but left some tables vacant and started selling from streets.

Ms Chishimba said marketeers who remained in the market place are not

selling because people are buying from the street.

“As marketeers we do not want politicians to bring confusion in the

market, because street vendors are boasting that some

officials allowed them to sale merchandise in the street because there

are the majority who voted for the Government” Ms Chishimba said.