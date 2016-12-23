Chingola council flush out street vendors

Chingola Municipal Council security wing has flushed out all street
vending from the town center and collected all makeshift tables to force
them back to a legalized market place where they used to operate from
and to prevent outbreaks of diseases.
Last Monday business in town center came to a standstill after the
marketeers and street venders clashed over the selling points outside
Shoprite stores because street vendors resisted to move from the
streets to go back to the market place.
Recently Chingola Municipal Council issued a directive that by
December 15, 2016 all street vendors should stop selling from the
streets and they should go back to the market place which is a
legalized place for marketeers.
Despite the directive from the council to leave the streets by
December 15, 2016, vendors did not adhere to it and continued selling
in the street.
The others who remained in the market place are not selling owing to influx
of street vending.
To the surprise when vendors arrived in town they found that selling
points has been taken over by the other marketeers and the fight started
which in process a lot of produce such as vegetables and tomato
were destroyed during the confusion.
Chingola Police Officers had tough time to control the situation but later in
the day both marketeers and venders where advised by police to meet the
Mayor Titus Tembo who will in position to solve their problem.
Later in the afternoon the mayor addressed both parties at the
Chingola Municipal Council were he advised street vendors to go back
to the market place because the law does not allow anyone to sell in
the street.
“Government has issued directive to all local authorities’ country
wide to put measures that street vending should be stopped by all cost
to prevent people’s life so that no outbreak of diseases shall be
recorded” Mr Tembo said.
Mr Tembo warned that any street vendors who will be found selling in the
street will not be spared, but the law will visit that person.
And Chingola Town Center Market Chairlady Vera Chishimba said most of
the vendors who are selling in the streets has tables where they use
to sell merchandise, but left some tables vacant and started selling from streets.
Ms Chishimba said marketeers who remained in the market place are not
selling because people are buying from the street.
“As marketeers we do not want politicians to bring confusion in the
market, because street vendors are boasting that some
officials allowed them to sale merchandise in the street because there
are the majority who voted for the Government” Ms Chishimba said.
Are you really Zambian?You seem to suffer from very high levels of inferiority complex.
Good Move by the Municipality, Lusaka must emulate and stop this political nonsense that is going on. They changed the functionary of the Mayor to be more effective but as is typical with most things under the PF they only end in Praises for the “good move” but no pragmatism attached 🙁
…. As for Mushota you have already won most irritating Blogger no need to keep pushing it to these extremes
Can’t agree more. Mushota is from another planet.
Selling in the streets is illegal no matter the reasons people give that they do it in order to earn a living. Earning a living does not mean we should resort to illegalities. The authorities know that it is very unsafe and unreasonable to allow people to sell along the streets of our towns. These things happen because of lack of leadership. If you have proper leaders this nonsense would not be there. But then we have these weak chaps who are fraudulent like Edgar who fear to make the right decisions fearing to become unpopular. You can’t run a country on political expedience. This is totally wrong because compromise means allowing illegalities to thrive. As you have seen, Zambia is now a lawless country because those in power are scared of making rational decisions for fear of losing…
Very good move. Chingola used to be the cleanest town in Zambia but the dead MMD introduced street vending and dead Sata of PF legalised it and made the town dirty. Good move Chingola. Emulate Livingstone. Street vending should be banned completely. We’ll save people from cholera and other diseases. Street Vendors association should be banned too.
Lusaka should be nxt, in Livingstone its clean and i think its the cleanest town in Zambia. Lusaka dirtiest!
You have to thank Masebo and team for that!!
It’s time for street vendors to leave our streets! We have all seen the filth the recent floods have revealed. Human beings can do better than that. It’s time to rid our streets of vendors especially Lusaka. If they resist arrest them and convert them to cheap farm Labourers under ZNS’s Medicinal Marijuana project to be when Sinkamba comes on board. I should not hear someone talking human rights trash! There is urgent need for sanity in our country. If we don’t get Cholera outbreaks this rainy season, we’ll be very lucky. Otherwise all filth is set for that perfect outbreak!