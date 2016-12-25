Today’s Message: Unwrap the Gift



Today’s Scripture

“He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all—how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things?”

(Romans 8:32, NIV)

Unwrap the Gift

Imagine waking up on Christmas morning and seeing a pile of presents under the tree but never opening them. Imagine that your friends and family spent a lot of money on you, buying you things you need and desire but could never afford. Imagine that you even know what was inside those packages, but just decided to let them sit under the tree day in and day out, year after year. After all, now you have what you’ve always dreamed of. You own whatever is in those boxes. If anyone asked, you’d say, “Yes, I have that.” But it wouldn’t do you any good because you would never be able to use those gifts unless you took the time to unwrap those packages.

Friend, it’s the same way with God. He wants you to have an abundant life. His gifts are all right there for you wrapped up in the Word of God. You “open” His gift by meditating on His Word, obeying His commands and declaring it out of your mouth.

Today, I encourage you to unwrap your gifts! Don’t let a single present sit “under the tree” any longer. Jesus paid a precious price so you could have both eternal life and abundant life. Unwrap your gifts and live in His fullness today!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, today I receive every good and perfect promise You have for me. I choose to take a step of faith to activate Your Word in my life. Teach me, by Your Spirit, to walk and live according to Your precepts in Jesus’ name. Amen.”