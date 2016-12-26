Government will not ration ARV drugs-Health Minister

The Ministry of Health says it will not ration Anti Retro-viral drugs -ARV- because the country has enough stocks.

Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya disclosed this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Dr. Chilufya has since called on organizations dealing with HIV issues to openly dialogue with the ministry on their concerns instead of rushing to the media.

And Dr. Chilufya says the ministry has a strict policy of not procuring drugs with a short shelf life.

He says all drugs that are being bought for hospitals have a long shelf life with clear expiry dates.