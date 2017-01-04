Floods hit Lusaka again



Perennial flash floods have again hit Lusaka, the capital city after three days of heavy rains into the new year.

The worst hit areas were the Central Business District, the Light and Heavy Industrial areas including some compounds and townships in close proximity to the CBD.

The situation worsened on Tuesday when afternoon rains blocked the drainage system leading to an overspill on the key roads in most areas of the city.

Most residents were caught unprepared for the floods and found themselves stuck in the middle of heavy pools of water as the floods wreaked havoc.

Smaller vehicles were also stuck and some makeshift houses in Chibolya and parts of Kanyama could not stand the weight of the floods and collapsed.

Some of the affected residents have appealed to the Lusaka City Council to speed up works on the construction of a new drainage system before the situation worsens.

At the start of December, the Zambia Meteorological Department had warned that Lusaka, Central, Western and Southern provinces will experience heavy rains coupled with flash floods in the early parts of January.

The department also forecast that during the same period the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) which was the main rain bringing system would be oscillating about the southern borders of Zambia thereby increasing rainfall and showery activities across the country.

And Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba says the flooding was due to heavy rains the city has been experiencing.

Mr Kalumba said it is important to appreciate the fact that Lusaka city is situated on a flat plateau with mild slopes as low as 0.2% which makes most areas of the city experience extensive flooding during the rainy season.

“Besides the low topography Lusaka also has a very high water table in certain areas and this is determined by the geology of the City which is constituted by highly impermeable limestone which gets quickly saturated by water during the rainy season,” Mr Kalumba explained.

“However the perennial floods the city has been experiencing over the years have been exacerbated by either poorly maintained drainage infrastructure or none existent of the facility especially in places that started as informal settlements. On the other hand the CBD which constitutes underground drainage system no longer has the capacity to operate efficiently and effectively due to the increase in infrastructure development and also indiscriminate disposal of waste.”

He added, The Meteorological department has adequately advised that this year the country is likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall for most of the period from October to December 2016 and January to March 2017.”

Mr Kalumba said in trying to mitigate the expected impacts of this heavy rainfall, Lusaka City Council has moved in and started working on the most flood prone areas within the city.

He revealed that the Council has purchased a second Pressure Jet at an approximate K1, 000,000 to help with the underground CBD drains.

“The council through its Roads and Drainage Section under the Department of Engineering Services has started working on opening up some drains within Kabwata constituency. Road works and drain openings are also being done in Kanyama constituency through the assistance of Zambia National Service equipment,” he said.

He added, “Some drainage works are also underway in Chawama Constituency through the performance contractor.

Plans are underway to mobilise into Munali Constituency starting with Kaunda Square and Mtendere.”

He said the Council has further engaged Road Development Agency to ensure that the contractor working on the L400 roads moves on site to work on the side drains on the newly paved roads which had resulted into floods with the first rains.

Mr Kalumba said the Contractor (AVIC International) has since mobilised and is currently working along Dr. Aggrey road in Kabwata.

“Works on the Bombay and Mazyopa Drainage system being implemented through the Millennium Challenge Account have continued smoothly and once fully completed will greatly reduce the floods in a lot of areas in Lusaka.

Further to this, the local authority has engaged Polytechnology, a Chinese company that has shown interest in working on the other remaining primary outfalls as well as the CBD.”

The Lusaka Mayor said the council through Ministry of Local Government intends to sign an MOU with the company to execute an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract.

Mr Kalumba further disclosed that the Council has also started receiving technical assistance in Drainage and Municipal Waste Management by Seureca, a company engaged by Millennium Challenge Account Zambia.

“Residents should also realise that proper solid waste management is very significant in mitigation against flooding. If waste is not properly managed, it will find itself in the drainage channels and the result of this is, is that drains will be blocked and the free flow of water will be affected thereby causing flooding and stagnation of water,” he said.