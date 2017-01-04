ICTs central to Zambia’s economic growth – Vodafone Zambia

Next generation operator champions ICTs increased role in economic development in line with CSO recent findings

According to Vodafone Zambia, the information and communications technology (ICT) sector continues to offer unprecedented opportunities for economic growth and development for Zambia, and these services are an essential part of how the nation’s economy works and functions.

The comments come in light of recent revelations from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) that in 2016, Zambia’s ICT sector was the fastest growing sector at 40.2 per cent accounting for 1.2 per cent of the nation’s total GDP for the period.

Company CEO, Lars Stork said: “ICT has become a key priority of the 21st Century. The CSO’s findings validate the sector’s transformative power as an enabler for economic growth, making it an essential tool for empowering people and triggering positive change in society. As a company that operates in the ICT space, Vodafone Zambia recognises this and is working towards being an integral part of Zambia’s growth story through its next generation data services.”

Globally, the economic impact made by the ICT sector over the past several decades, with its significant contributions to gross domestic product (GDP) and its fuelling of innovative industries, has been massive.

According to CSO Director John Kalumbi the Zambian economy expanded by 4% to $6.4 billion with ICT being the fastest growing sector at 40.2 per cent making up 1.2 per cent of the total growth rate number. The Central Statistics Office – CSO is now able to compute GDP projections on a quarterly basis.