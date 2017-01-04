Gang of white men beat up a Black Zambian in racism row at Horse Shoe on New Year’s Eve

A group of four white men ganged up against a defenceless male Zambian beating him up to pulp after an altercation at Horse Shoe restaurant in Lusaka.
The unidentified white men beat up the Zambian only identified as Eamon mercilessly after they differed over parking space at the restaurant on New Year’s eve.
Some eyewitnesses narrated that the incident started after the white men reversed in front of the victim’s car and scratched his vehicle.
The victim was offered a mere K300 to go and have it painted which he turned down saying there is nowhere he could pay K300 for car painting services.
At this point, the white guys convinced Eamon to jump into their car so that they could go and discuss away from the crowded car park.
And Eamon confirmed that the white men ganged up inside the car and started beating him up and ended up disfiguring his face.
“They told me to get the K300 and used racial remarks and that I can report anywhere in Zambia and nothing will happen to them,” Eamon narrated.
Eamon and his friends however later managed to apprehend one of the white men and dragged him to Manda Hill police post where he was detained.
But to his shock when he went back to Manda Hill police post, Eamon discovered that the white man who was in detention in the early hours on New year day which was a Sunday had been released as his friends paid bond for him.
Eamon is now demanding justice and wondered how a suspect could be released from custody on a Sunday when the Officer-In-Charge was off duty.
He says he can identify one of the assailants who was taken to the police if asked to.
Efforts to get a comment from Police and management at the Horse Shoe were futile by the time of publishing the article.
Horse Shoe Restaurant has been in the news over the past few weeks following reports of alleged racism and ill treatment of workers by management official who are believed to be Coloured Zambians.
My blood is boiling
The PF is a failed trial of leadership. The rule of law is dead under these bandits of visionless Lungu & here is a simple example below.
“They told me to get the K300 and used racial remarks and that I can report anywhere in Zambia and nothing will happen to them,” Eamon narrated.
You will how bandit Joyce Simukoko Nonde will unleash the unprofessional PFolice bandits on the victim after chewing corruption money from a shoe of a skanking horse. PF bandits of blind Dagama will defend this hooliganism under their porous nostrils & corrupt hunger stricken bellies.
Hey PF bandits the presidential petition must be heard & visionless Lungu of violent PF bandits to give power to the speaker, as the constitution mandates so!
The Skeleton Key
~206~
What a bunch of utterly corrupt police officers, labour ministers and investigators we have. If this story is true it should have the common man worried as you will now see that these invading, terrorist mercenary Boer thugs like Gay Scott Mmembe can buy their way out of trouble while ordinary Zambians get beaten to a pulp.
Kampyongo should trace these 4 horsemen and met out justice on these Gay baggers. Eamon and the other whistle blower need to be protected.
If this is true then that is multi-sad indeed; mistreated, underpaid, insulted and then culprit prematurely released- probably kapokola bribed.
Do peple in Zambia not know how to boycott? Boycott that Horse Shoe Restaurant, (probably feeding you imported horse meat).
Their power is in people walking through the doors to eat, without that they are importent. That is the best way to teach them a good lesson
BAfikala!! This is getting out of hand, a foreigner can even have the guts to say nothing can happen in Zambia even If a Zambian is assaulted? Wow Koffi was solted out in Kenya even if he is a celebrity and yet tuba zungu can afford to bribe our useless cops.. shoe horse should be closed…
Why does the black man leave his restaurant and wants to go to the muzungu restaurant? Give business to your own! Buy Zambian and be a proud Zambian. Waona manje wayamba kulila lila. You go where you don’t even know the parking order.
Serves him right! Why kulibikilako ku horse shoe u pipo?
My blood boiling too coz this country must be ruled by laws
@the fox and the real quest…this is Zambia our own country,if you can’t enjoy what’s built on your own soil then where are you going to enjoy from..we in Zambia accommodate everyone from all over the world does it mean they should now eat up our peace,NO
Pf police are the worst corrupt materials we have in Zambia,surely how can you release a suspect on a Sunday when CIO is off duty…fyakana
Now let’s hear from madam Nonde what she got to say on this one..
NEXT11
FORGET THIS ONE, & LETS MOVE ON.
I have NO Sympathy for Eamon whatsoever!!
Firstly what was he doing @ Horseshoe Restaurant, with its recent reputation?? Dont cry when you get bitten by vipers, when you deliberately go into the Vipers pit.
Anyone who gets involved will find themselves the victim , with a Government minister ordering their arrest for “disturbing the peace of the aggressors.
Moral of the Horseshoe story & similar incidents is; TO BE BITTEN BY A DOG IS SAD & UNFORTUNATE, BUT TO BE BITTEN BY THE SAME DOG TWICE IS PLAIN DAMN STUPID!!