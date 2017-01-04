Pilfering of medicines has lessened following the formation of a Taskforce in 2011

GOVERNMENT has observed that the pilfering of medicines and other supplies has lessened following the formation of a taskforce in 2011.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Kennedy Malama said although the vice had not been eradicated entirely, pilfering had somewhat been addressed.

Dr Malama said in an interview at the weekend that Government spent colossal sums of money to procure the drugs and medical supplies thus it was only prudent that safeguard measures were put in place to prevent drug thefts.

“We came up with this taskforce to ensure that we prevent or we mitigate these losses of medicines and medical supplies in the supply chain management and I think over the years this taskforce has scored

a lot of successes.

“I think we can point out that generally we have seen that there has been a reduction in terms of losses which can be prevented in the supply chain management, of course not completely eradicated, but I

think better than it used to be in the past,” he said.

Dr Malama said the taskforce had been very proactive as it carried out its own investigations and not entirely depending on reports, adding that it was able to track the commodities from procurement, storage and distribution.

Dr Malama said because of the taskforce, some people had been prosecuted after being caught selling Government branded drugs in private health facilities, among other areas.

“As a ministry we will not relent, we will continue being alert with our stakeholders to ensure that we protect these medicines and supplies,” he said.

Dr Malama said systems would continue being strengthened at Medical Stores Limited and other health facilities.

He has since appealed to Government medical officers and the general public to remain vigilant and report pilfering to relevant authorities.

The taskforce comprises the Ministry of Health, Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority and Zambia Police, among other stakeholders.