Green Party petitions Parliament to present a Bill on implementation of Zambia’s commitments on Climate Change

The Green Party has petitioned Parliament to present a Bill on implementation of Zambia’s commitments on Climate Change. The Party has since submitted the draft Bill to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration at the next sitting of Parliament.

If passed by Parliament, the Bill will serve as a law seeking to implement domestic legislation giving effect to Zambia’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). The NDCs by themselves are policy documents without the force of law. The NDCs will hold greater promise of being achieved if they are integrated into each nation’s domestic laws.

The Paris Agreement, which Zambia signed on 20th September, 2016, requires Parties to regularly provide a variety of reports: national inventories of anthropogenic Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and sinks; progress reports on implementing and achieving the NDCs; and, although not mandatory for developing countries, plans for climate change adaptation. The Agreement also encourages developing country Parties to submit information on the type of external support they need to achieve their goals, and the support they have received.

To help satisfy these obligations, the Green Party has drafted the law, which also includes provisions for reporting and information collection.

Because of fewer or limited administrative and financial resources that Zambia is at the moment confronted with, and to ensure the country’s timely compliance with international obligations on Climate Change, the Green Party found it prudent to compliment Government efforts though drafting of the law.

Article 88(1) of the Constitution of Zambia provides that a citizen may petition the National Assembly to initiate the enactment, amendment or repeal of legislation. Article 89(1) obliges the National Assembly to facilitate public involvement in the legislative process.

