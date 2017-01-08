Zambia Meteorological Department warns of more floods

THE latest weather update from the Zambia Meteorological Department has indicated that heavy downpour was expected Muchinga, Eastern, Southern, Central and Lusaka provinces from Friday to Wednesday.

This was because the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) which was the main rain bringing system would continue oscillating beyond the southern borders of Zambia, allowing moist and unstable Congo airflow over much of the Country for the period 6th to 8th January, 2017.

The department stated that during the same period a low pressure system over Angola would move southwards into northern Botswana and thereby allowing stable and less moist airflow from the South-West to affect Western and Western districts of Southern province.

The department stated that this was intended to reduce rainfall and thundery activities over the areas.

“The period from 9 – 12th January, 2017, the high pressure system from the South East of South Africa will push the ITCZ to the southern borders of Zambia where it will be oscillating about. The Angola low pressure system will also be pushed northwards into Southern and southern districts of Western province. This will enhance rainfall activities over these areas,” the department forecasted.