Ghana has demonstrated that Democracy isa way of life worth emulating by other African countries-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says Ghana is a testament that Democracy in Africa is alive and is a well entrenched system of governance for African countries to embrace.

President Lungu said Ghana has demonstrated to the world that Democracy in Africa is an inherent way of life worth emulating by other African countries.

He said Ghana’s veritable democracy of successful elections and peaceful transition of power is a mark worth emulating by other African countries.

He said this in Ghana where he joined several African and World leaders and dignitaries attending the inauguration ceremony of Nana Addo as President of Ghana at the Black star square.

Among the countries represented were Kenya, Algeria, Benin, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea , Chad and, Nigeria among others.

The Black star square in the Ghanaian capital city was turned into Parliament to facilitate the inauguration of Nana Addo as President of Ghana .

The inauguration also served as the first meeting of the first session of the seventh parliament of the fourth republic of Ghana.

Ghana which gained independence in 1957 from Britain has fallen to military regimes on three occasions has strikingly returned to democracy on four occasions.

The Black star square was besieged by a sea of people clad in red, white and blue, the colours of Mr Addo’s New Patriotic Party under whose ticket he won the December 6, 2016 election after his third attempt having failed in 2008 and 2012.

Ghanaians blazing with vuvuzelas and traditional drums thronged the streets of Accra and into the Black star square to witness the inauguration of Ghana’s new head of state.

Ghanaian Chief Justice Georgina Wood swore in Mr Addo and his Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at 11:05 hrs local time amid a twenty one gun salute and salutations from visiting heads of State.

Delivering his inauguration speech , a spiritually moved President Addo declared to Ghanaians that “this is the day the Lord has made and we will rejoice and be glad in it”.

Mr Addo pledged to actualize his campaign promises of social economic transformation through job and wealth creation.

“A new door has opened in Ghana to change things and advance the country for the benefit of all citizens” said Mr Addo.

He assured that he will work round the clock to restore public confidence in public institutions.

Mr Addo reiterated that the economy will remain led by the private sector in order to steer Ghana to the next level in the global village .

President Addo urged Ghanaians to put the country first and believe in themselves that they can do anything to advance Ghana’s contemporary development agenda.

“I will not let you down the people of Ghana ” he said.

Mr Addo paid tribute to his predecessor John Mahama for serving Ghana with distinguished leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Liberian President Ellen Sirleaf praised Ghana’s democracy and called for enhanced regional integration .

Ivorian President Allassane Quattara said there’s need for Africa to rid itself of undemocratic tendencies and work towards the betterment of its citizenry.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has confered with newly sworn in Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo and have pledged to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Lungu has since invited President Nana Addo for a state visit to Zambia.

ZANIS reports that Foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba disclosed that the two leaders pledged to also improve trade between the two former British colonies.

Mr Kalaba explained that President Lungu attended the inauguration of Mr Nana Addo as President of Ghana in order to give credence to the pursuit of democratic tenants across the continent and the globe.

“Zambia and Ghana share similarities. .Ghana is a champion of democracy and so is Zambia. President Lungu came to give credence to Ghana’s democracy because he believes in free and fair elections ” said Kalaba.

The minister said the two heads of state were not impressed with the trade volumes between the two countries and have pledged to increase trade and investment between them.

Mr Kalaba said the two Presidents have tasked him and his Ghanaian counterpart to ensure that the Joint Permanent Commission on trade which has been pending for a long time is signed to improve commerce between the two countries.

Mr Kalaba said Zambia wants to learn best economic practices from Ghana especially that her economy is already diversified as opposed to Zambia which is trying to do so now.

Mr Kalaba also said President Lungu has invited President Nana Akufo Addo to visit Zambia later in the year in fulfillment of the visit that was supposed to be undertaken by his predecessor but was put off due to the death of President Micheal Sata.

Mr Kalaba said President Addo has since accepted the invitation and that dates for the state visit will be communicated later.

Mr Kalaba has further announced that President Brahim Ghali of the Sahwari Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) will visit Zambia from Monday January 9 to Wednesday January 11, 2017.

Mr Kalaba said President Ghali will hold talks with President Lungu to brief him about the developments taking place in Sahwari republic.

Mr Kalaba explained that President Ghali wants to brief and update President Lungu who us Chairperson of the Security Council of the African Union (AU).

The Minister said President Lungu is expected to brief the AU on developments in the Sahwari at the forthcoming AU summit later this January.

Mr Kalaba said Zambia is concerned about the welfare of the people of Sahwari and will use the visit to continue to explore areas of cooperation between the two countries.

“Zambia has always played a pivotal role in ensuring peace on the continent. President Lungu wants to know what is happening in Sahwari, he wants to see peaceful coexistence ” said Kalaba.