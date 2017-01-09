Luapula Province to get 5 more hospitals



Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that five hospitals for Luapula Province are on cards for delivery in order to enhance quality health care delivery as close to the people as possible.

Dr. Chilufya said the Hospitals will be constructed at Lupiya area in Chienge, in Nchelenge, Pambashe area in Kawambwa, Chifunabuli in Samfya and in Chembe Districts.

The Minister disclosed this during a special Champions of development meeting for District Commissioners, Council Chairpersons and Council Secretaries in Mansa provincial capital chaired by the Provincial Minister on Friday last week.

Dr. Chilufya said Mansa General Hospital is now becoming an internship Hospital after receiving a scanner and an oxygen plant which will help in handling and managing medical conditions which were in the past being referred to Ndola and Lusaka’s University teachings hospitals for specialized treatment.

He added that the Hospital has received 20 new doctors and eight consultants who will be critical in providing the required expertise in handling the additional services that the hospital structure will be working with.

Dr. Chilufya said the recruitment of 7,400 medical staff in his ministry is unprecedented and 500 of the recruited staff will be posted to Luapula so that no medical facility in the Province should operate without trained personnel.

He said quality medical service can only be delivered by trained medical personnel.

The Health Minister further disclosed that he will in February be taking a bill to parliament on social health care Insurance which once supported will help in financing health care services.

Dr. Chilufya said the decentralization of medical stores structures to provincial centers will enhance efficiency and timely delivery of drugs to medical facilities.

He explained that Chipata, Mongu and Choma were already operational while the Copperbelt one has just been launched.

And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary responsible for Administration John Moyo disclosed that the ministry of Health expects that following the implementation of the decentralization policy, Councils will engage District Medical Officers in packaging disease control strategies at the lowest structures in the community in order to develop a health Zambia.

Mr. Moyo said there is need for Councils to work together and closely with the Officers from his ministry that have been devolved to the Councils in order to deliver quality medical care and services to the people.

Meanwhile, Mansa District Commissioner Royd Chakaba has expressed happiness at the reception of 40 health personnel that the ministry of health has posted to Mansa including Nutritionists.

Mr. Chakaba expressed his happiness during the convergence of all Luapula province based District Commissioners, Council Chairpersons and Council Secretaries in Mansa on Friday last week.

He said 40 of the health practitioners will be based at Mansa General Hospital and others will be deployed to the 33 health posts dotted around Mansa District.

The District Commissioner added that he was equally happy that currently there is a health facility after every 5 kilometers in Mansa which is a fulfillment of delivering health services as close the people as possible.

He said Mansa General Hospital has now been transformed into an internship Hospital which will be training medical personnel following the coming in of highly qualified medical staff from the Ministry of Health headquarters and the installation of a CT Scanner and the Oxygen Plant at the Institution.

Mr. Chakaba noted that the presence of highly qualified medical staff at Mansa General Hospital will reduce on cases of transferring patients with complicated medical conditions to either Ndola or Lusaka University teaching hospitals for specialized scanning and treatment.

And Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali said Government is determined to re-align the civil service in accordance with the Presidential directive so that good brains are transferred from the centre to the provinces where their services are required.

He said for Zambia to achieve its vision 2030, there is need to place the right people where it matters most so that they could effectively utilize their skills and expertise for the benefit of the country and its people.