Firstly, we would like to wish all our site visitors a great and blessed 2017, and we take this opportunity to thank you for the support you have rendered to Lusaka Times. We chose to release the results today because it is the day most of our readers are back online after the New Year and Christmas holidays.
For some strange reason, 2016’s voting for awards was characterized with massive amateur rigging despite the fact that it is so easy to detect rigging in IP or Cookie based electronic voting. People employed bots to inflate numbers of certain candidates overnight. Using the now famous Data Science to clean up the data and Machine Learning Algorithms to detect fraud, we managed to audit the ballot boxes and discard all the fake votes that found their way in.
We are very confident that the results we present now are a true reflection of the choice and indeed the will of our readers. Unfortunately, nobody got over 50 % of the votes and we won’t welcome any calls for the amendment of the voting constitution to introduce the 50+1 vote. The simple past the post system will suffice for us. Besides, we had the nomination round where we eliminated the candidates who didn’t make it into the top five.
Without abusing your attention span any further, here are the results for LT 2016 Awards
The 2016 LT Awards Results
2016 Politician of the Year
Most Disappointing Politician of the Year
Most Promising Young Politician
Best Column Contributor to Lusaka Times 2016
Most Irritating Blogger 2016
Me nko?
Great thanks to my fans who voted for me to emerge in the LT Best Blogger Top 5. Surprisingly some of you voted for me as irritating? Is it that you can’t handle the truth the way I spell it out?
LT Staff, thank you for your wisdom, expertise and patience in weeding out Under 5 bloggers like NEZ who take on form their Under 5 father Kaponya (HH).
Happy new 2017 to LT, the most balanced and popular news site.
LT Top 5 (2016)
By the way congratulations to Brigadier Gen Godfrey Miyanda, the poor old soul, he should have been president at one time in the previous decade.
These blog results should be headline news. It goes without saying that Antonio Mwanza is a brilliant representative of us youths, daily provoking the government in a constructive way, he’s even more mature than Kaponya (HH).
QBy the way congratulations to Brigadier Gen Godfrey Miyanda, the poor old soul, he should have been president at one time in the previous decade.
These blog results should be headline news. It goes without saying that Antonio Mwanza is a brilliant representative of us youths, daily provoking the government in a constructive way, he’s even more mature than Kaponya (HH).
Unfortunately Dundumwezi voting tipped the scales unfavourably for our president. 2021 will be rough if we keep politicking. Congratulations to this useless FO0L inferior Mushotan.y.oko
y the way congratulations to Brigadier Gen Godfrey Miyanda, the poor old soul, he should have been president at one time in the previous decade.
These blog results should be headline news. It goes without saying that Antonio Mwanza is a brilliant representative of us youths, daily provoking the government in a constructive way, he’s even more mature than Kaponya (HH).
Unfortunately Dundu mwezi voting tipped the scales unfavourably for our president. 2021 will be rough if we keep politicking. Kaponya (HH) can cause is headache. Congratulations to this use less F.O.0.L inferi0r Mushotan.y.oko
Congrats to my fellow senior blogger Mushota for being voted best and most irritating blogger! Better to have a senior blogger than a new comer such as this Nez blood thirsty animal that is actually a t.umfweko reject. Comrade Kudos at least you made the top 5 well done!