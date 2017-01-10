Lusaka Water and Sewarage urged to address water crisis in Chirundu

The PF in Chirundu District has appealed to the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) to rectify the erratic water supply that has hit the area for two days, now.

PF Chirundu District Chairman Kennedy Mubanga says the situation has continued and reached out of hand owing to no water.He says the affected areas are low, medium and high cost residential areas. Mr. Mubanga expressed fears that many people are being killed by the crocodile as result of fetching water from Zambezi river.

ZANIS reports that in an interview in Lusaka, Mr.Mubanga expressed fears that water borne diseases like cholera, typhoid, and diahoerria might break out as a result.

He bemoaned the bureaucratic processes surrounding the LWSC Chirundu Office.He explained that Chirundu report to Kafue Water Officials instead of reporting directly at LWSC headquaters in Lusaka. However , LWSC Assistant Public Relations Officer Nshamba Muzungu attributed to the erratic water problem to a water pump which has outlived its lifespan. He said in a separate interview that his company is supplying the commodity to the people at 50 percent as the other 50 percent is being rectified.