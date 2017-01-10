Zambia gets $286 million loan from India for infrastructure development to de-congest Lusaka City

THE Indian Government has given Zambia US$286 million for infrastructure development to de-congest Lusaka City, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela has said.

Mr Chitotela said the project, dubbed ‘Decongesting Lusaka’, will see the creation of a ring road that would start from the Great East Road, through Kenneth Kaunda International Airport to the Great North Road in Chisamba district.

“Apart from implementing phase two of the Lusaka L400 road project, the Indian government has come up with this project which will also cater for street lighting, by-passes, construction of roads in Kasisi and other areas and putting up drainage systems among other things with the aim of beautifying Lusaka City,” he said.

Mr Chitotela said once implemented the project will create about 10,000 jobs in the capital city.