The Constitution is Clear, President Edgar Lungu is Eligible to re-contest in 2021-Wynter Kabimba

RAINBOW Party President Wynter Kabimba has said that the Constitution is clear that President Edgar Lungu is eligible to re-contest the presidency in 2021.
Mr Kabimba said in an interview yesterday that the Constitution was clear on the matter of eligibility of President Lungu to re-contest the 2021 general elections.
“You…what does the Constitution say about this matter (President Lungu’s eligibility to re-contest the presidency in 2021) …? It’s very clear… he is eligible…I have said about this matter on several times,” he said.
Meanwhile, former United Party for National Development (UPND) Katuba member of Parliament Jonas Shakafuswa said there was nothing sinister about the President’s declaration to re-contest the presidency because he qualified to stand without any barriers.
“It’s very clear our President is eligible. The problem is that some politicians are looking at this matter with emotions. They know they will lose again in 2021, that’s why they are not being rational. We need to critically understand the Constitution on that provision,” Mr Shakafuswa said.
He said it was naive for some politicians to even suggest that President Lungu should resign owing to his declaration to re-contest the presidency without reading the provisions of the Constitution.
President Lungu, he said, had performed well in heightening development across the country, and there was need for all Zambians to give him another fresh mandate.
According to the amended Constitution Article 106 (6) 3 (b), if the Vice-President assumes the office of President in accordance with clause (5) (a), or a person is elected to the office of President as a result of an election held in accordance with clause 5 (b), the Vice-President or the President-elect shall serve for the unexpired term of office and be deemed, for the purpose of clause (3). (a) To have served a full term as President if, at the date on which the President assumed office, at least three years remain before the date of the next general election; or (b) Not to have served a term of office as
President if, at the date on which the President assumed office, less than three years remain before the date of the next general elections.
President Lungu said last week that he will stand as Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections if the ruling party adopts him because he was eligible to do so.
The President said he wanted to put his eligibility matter to rest by coming out publicly due to some PF members going round mobilizing themselves and their supporters in readiness for 2021.
This is an obvious fact! One ECL will be our candidate in 2021, why are these blood thirsty animals in United Party for National Dunderheads so concerned? Because it means 6-0 for their record losing Hungry Hyena in 2021!
Inflation at single digits, dollar expected to reach K6 by March, more jobs expected in the mines after rains thanks to unprecedented demand which is already seeing the price of Copper above USD 5000 per ton and expected to reach a 5 year high of USD 6200 per ton according to international analysts. Despite army worms and stalk borer infestation we are expecting another bumper harvest thanks to excellent rains! I think its safe to say God has blessed Team PF and One ECL is on the right track thanks to hard work and God’s protection!
Awe bane, let others take over. We’ve already seen what the 2021 issue is doing to PF. If Nathan Chanda was so aggrieved by Kambwili calling him a witch, why didn’t he take the matter to court instead of taking it to the PF? Persecution has already started for those opposed to Lungu standing in 2021. I regret voting for him in 2015& 2016.
What were we thinking to have had buffoons like this Winter to (mis)lead us????
We are now reaping the harvest of leadership that manages crisis after crisis, no planning at all except to continue stealing by remaining in public office. This is the PF legacy aka “dununa reverse”.
The amended constitution yes. The questions is – should we be following the amended constitution or the one that LUngu was first allowed to be elected upon
Interesting how some people throw away ambitions at the slightest hiccup!
It is either you are with PF or against it; politics are not neutral! We now know where Winter is! The amnesty at work!
Kabimba wants a way back to political relevance. His Rainbow party is as good as dead, after the resignation of high profile members like Musumali, Luhonde, Mulongoti and the oblivion Memebe has gone into. He knows his prospects for political success are zero if he remains in the shell called Rainbow. Then on the other side (PF), a party he was hounded out of, the people who hounded him out (Kambwili and co.) are on the verge of being ejected from the party. While some of them (GBM) have already left. So with the coming to prominence of new PF members he has no issues with (the MMD cartel, Mwila and others), this presents the best time for Wynter to go back to a party he was forced out of.
So his misguided statements on the constitution are not genuine or based on any shred of legal credibility. They are a smokescreen being used to deceive the masses on his real intention, which is to get back to political relevance by rejoining or forming an alliance with ruling PF.
Which is the law in force after the commencement of the 2016 amended constitution as regards the sitting president at the date of assent? Is it the law that ushered in the president prior to the presidency or the law arising from the amended constitution? Is the constitution retrospective? It is well to cite the constitutional provisions for the furtherance of one’s standpoint, but such citation can only have merit if backed by the fact of whether the amended constitution demises the previous constitution to the extent of the amendments.