Lusambo calls for lifting of workers’ suspension at CLM



Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has charged that the mine unions are responsible for the industrial unrest on the Copperbelt.

And the Copperbelt minister has directed Luanshya Copper Mines (CLM) management to immediately lift the suspension of seven workers who were suspended this morning for allegedly inciting yesterday’s work stoppage.

And LCM Chief Executive Officer Wang Chunlai says negotiations between the mines and the unions were still going on and that the work stoppage was illegal.

Mr. Lusambo was speaking in Luanshya today when he visited CLM following yesterday’s protests by workers, who were demanding a 25 percent salary increment across the board among other conditions.

He alleged that unions were responsible for the strike actions on the Copperbelt as they were not representing the interest of the miners fully.

He further disclosed that his office had unearthed a scam in which union leaders were holding back door meetings with mine owners regarding the holding of collective bargaining and that the matter was still under investigation.

The provincial minister has since appealed to President Edgar Lungu to intervene in the matter through the ministry of Labour to ensure that workers’ rights were fully represented and respected and that the union operated accordingly.

He however said government valued the investment by CLM and other investors in the minning sector and as such was committed to finding a lasting solution to the on-going disputes in the mining industry.

Mr. Chunlai however assured the minister that he was going to withdraw the suspension of the workers, indicating that it was only meant to sound a warning.

He however appealed to government to also safeguard the interest of the investors as they look into the welfare of workers adding that the work stoppage had adversely affected the operations of the mine.

Speaking earlier Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda said he was disappointed with the National Union of Mines and Allied workers (NUMAW)’s failure to brief the district administration and his office on the problem before it resulted into work stoppage.

Mr. Chanda said it was the responsibility of the union and not government to negotiate on behalf of workers and that government was there only to create an enabling environment for both investors and employees.

And Luanshya Acting District Commissioner Kasemuka Mwalo assured the minister that the security situation in the district was stable adding that the district police command was at hand to arrest the situation.

Yesterday, hundreds of miners of Luanshya copper mines downed tools demanding for a 25 percent salary increment across the board, saying they have not had an increment in the past three years.

The workers have since resumed work following an address by the provincial minister Bowman Lusambo, giving time to government, NUMAW and the mine to resolve the matter.

The protests ensued after NUMAW on Friday last week informed the workers that the LCM mine management had deferred the collective bargaining, the situation which angered the workers who gave the union a 48 hour ultimatum to meet their conditions.