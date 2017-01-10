There is a Total Communication breakdown in PF, the President should call for an Indaba-Gerry Chanda

Ruling Patriotic Front PF Central Committee member Gerry Chanda has alleged that there is a total communication breakdown in his political party which he says is breeding mistrust among members.
Colonel Chanda disclosed when he featured on a special Radio interview anchored by Hermit Hachilonde which was broadcast on various Radio stations across the country that despite being a member of the supreme organ of the PF, the Central committee he is ignorant about the happenings in the party.
Colonel Chanda who is also former Kanyama Member of Parliament and currently serving as PF Chairman for foreign Affairs observed that the forward and backward linkages in the once united Patriotic Front have broken down irretrievably.
He said the need to keep the membership abreast with what is happening in the party cannot be overemphasized and that this will be going a long way in averting speculation and unfounded suspicion.
The former Home Affairs deputy Minister has warned that if the current state of affairs is left unchecked, the PF will be headed for self-destruction.
Colonel Chanda also noted that the intra-party differences that have engulfed the governing party are at the expense of the majority Zambians who ushered the PF into government.
He was however quick to point out that the challenges that the PF is grappling with are not insurmountable but are issues that can be addressed especially by collective responsibility and unity of purpose.
And Colonel Chanda has appealed to Party president who is also republican president Edgar Lungu to call for an indaba aimed at resolving thorny issues within Patriotic Front.
Its all over, now even Garry Chanda has confirmed that PF is in disarray
If he is right – it’s not a surprise.
Thanks
BB2014,16
Only Edgar Lungu still thinks that their party is still united. The Cobra must be wriggling in his grave to see where the drunkard has brought the once-prosperous party.
I disagree. There has never been communication at any time in PF, from inception to now. Much as people expect him to manage the mess, EL just inherited a dysfunctional institution. Good luck, EL!
UKO!
Its the beginning of the end for the disintegrating PF bandits violent & visionless illegal party. It was a matter of time for PF to be divided, thanks to the MMD leeches who have hijacked the useless PF of visionless Lungu & its bandits!
Enjoy the infighting PF. After all, this PF was founded based on violent wrangles. Good on them.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
PF is really a dying party. A lot of party officials are complaining about how RB and his people have taken over the party. They think MMD is now in charge.
Shame on this man.
Uko disorganization is the order of the day.
Mwabombeni,your observation is correct.
We wont go anywhere if this is not resolved on time
As PF, we must first admit that we have a leadership challenge at many levels in the party. The day we admit this fact, we would have made a giant leap towards sorting out our problems. Yes, we should have new members and welcome and embrace them but PF should surely not give preference in terms of appointments to new members over old members. No matter how hard and how strongly you convince me that we need new members, we should not forget the old members who were arrested, contributed their little resources when it was unattractive to do so to ensure PF is where it is today. We should not condemn and victimise people like Kambwili for bringing in these realities to light. There is nobody who is against new members. And these are things we need to speak about at the indaba Gerry Chanda…
What is needed in the Zambia of today are states-people (men and women) who are pragmatic and not people who pander to cadres, people who can address the issue of tribalism in real terms and can direct a police inspector general with all the human and logistical resources to deal with political violence in a non-selective but fair way; people who will tell Zambia we belong together, not those who use coercive and carrot-and-stick power formats to cling to power. Mwanawasa showed the way but among his few shortcomings was to leave us with one RB and boom look where we are today.
RB at play, he is such canning and agile political manipulator such that Lungu is carried in his pocket. How can you give sensitive posts like minister of finance and agriculture to new comers in the party when people who fought for the party are sitting idle. You thought by bringing Lungu to be your leader you were strengthening PF. Wakoniwako is at play here, Look at Dora, taking selfies and stashing stole loot when army worms are ravaging plants. The result are Malawi maize scandals were your vision-less leader and this misfit Dora slit are gaining prominence.PF will be finished even before the 2021 you are busy yapping about.
Aku Dununeni fye.
Nga fya zanda mu P.F, Ku Sontapo fye!!
