Power insist Fwayo is staying at Arthur Davies

Super Division side Power Dynamos say forward Fwayo Tembo is staying at Arthur Davies ahead of this year’s campaign.

Tembo has been liked with a move to champions Zanaco.

He was absent when Power launched pre-season training on Monday.

“There has been so much media talk concerning Fwayo Tembo but I can confirm that there is no club that has officially engaged Power Dynamos.

,” club Chief Executive Officer Ricky Mamfunda said.

Mamfunda revealed that Tembo was in coach Dan Kabwe’s plan for the 2017 season.

“I had a chat with coach Dan Kabwe, Fwayo is still in his plans,” he said.

Mamfunda declared:”Fwayo is staying at Arthur Davies.”

Tembo joined Power last May and scored seven times in the league before joining Israeli club Hapoel Raanana.

He returned to Zambia less than a month after moving to Israel as Raanana terminated his contract inexplicably.

Tembo has played for FC Astra of Romania, Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel, FC Basel in Switzerland and National Assembly.