Former Mines Minister sentenced to 2 years in prison for stealing bycycles

FORMER Mines minister Maxwell Mwale and his former deputy Boniface Nkhata have been sentenced to two years imprisonment each with hard labour by a Lusaka magistrates’ court after they were found guilty of stealing 40 bicycles.
The duo was sent to jail after the court convicted them of two counts of theft by public servant charges, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.
Mwale and Nkhata were charged with two counts of theft by public servant each, involving 40 bicycles valued at K22,000 in 2010.
In count one, Mwale is alleged to have stolen 20 bicycles valued at K11,000 which came into his possession by virtue of his employment as Mines minister on November 8, 2010 in Chipata.
In the second count, Nkhata is also alleged to have stolen 20 bicycles valued at K11,000 during the same period in Chipata by virtue of his position.
Handing down her judgment, Magistrate Ruth Chilembo said the offence the duo committed was a serious one as it involved senior Government officers who ought to have conducted themselves in a clean manner as required by their status in society.
Ms Chilembo said yesterday the prosecution had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and satisfied the ingredients of the charges slapped on the duo.
“I now sentence you to two years imprisonment each with hard labour.
Looking at the prosecution evidence, I am satisfied that they have proved their case beyond any reasonable doubt,” Ms Chilembo said.
She said she heard what had been said in mitigation that the two were first offenders and deserved leniency among them, a non-custodial sentence.
Ms Chilembo, however, said imposing a non-custodial sentence would be unjust.
In mitigation, the pair asked the court to consider a non-custodial sentence on account of them having served the country diligently while in Government and in various positions.
In 2006, the ministry received 100 bicycles from the Zambia National Response to HIV/ AIDS Project (ZANARA) and 40 of these bicycles were expected to be taken to Chipata to distribute them to the small-scale miners but ended up in Mapatizya.
Elo these people don’t learn hey. The person who was suing them is out there scot free. Ba PF pay attention.
Sacrificial lambs. nibambili, why only these two? RB asambamo
Next is lungu and Kambwili. See, to day you may think you are untouchable tomorrow you will be crying like a baby after sentencing, ask this thief, former mines minister. Thumbs up to female magistrate, these are the kind of people we need in the Judiciary and not sell outs who can not even hear a single petition, nonsense.
What a shame… From Bwana to Convict…. Over Buffalo bicycle… Come on bally whats up???
These These are the people lungu is employing with rupiahs blessings. Soon he will be pardoned and employed by lungu. It is animal farm under lungu. Lungu is a curse
Manje 22 pin imwe bantu as a Minister
They have stolen the roofing sheets, and they keep on stealing from the house I am constructing in Lusaka.
They steal already fitted electric cables, any anything valuable they find in the house while threatening the care takers with pangas. They broke the copper doors with sharp bars of metal. Is stealing an acceptable a way of life in Zambia? They steal cement, they steal fitted door frames, they steal cattle, they steal chicken, even cash and they are the majority, Christian nation ?
Sure sure pa Njinga chabe Bwana you should have instead got some emerald sold it cleansed it through your business as a sale and documented it and used the money to buy the cycles