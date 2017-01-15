Prosperity Gospel-The Tragedy of a Zambian Entrepreneur

By Sidney Kawimbe

The teaching and doctrine of religion according to Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society (1990) should influence the personality and daily conduct of each believer. Thus, each person’s conduct should normally be a reflection, to a greater or lesser degree, of his/her religious background. It is in this perspective that the author designed to investigate the relationship existing between Christian prosperity doctrine and entrepreneurial development in Zambia.

Entrepreneurial development denotes the establishment of business ventures to stimulate the economy by increasing the level of business activities. A society in which the process of entrepreneurial development is on course is marked by the existence of SMEs, established and controlled by members of the society. Christianity is major religion in the accounting for 87%. In fact, the country is a one of the only two Christian nations in the world, the other being Israel, with Zambia having been proclaimed as such by one conformist Fredrick Tutus Jacob Chiluba popularly known as FTJ on 29th December, 1991

Christian prosperity doctrine maintains that financial prosperity and success in business or personal life is an external evidence of God’s favour on the believer. It is a growing Christian religious idea preached by pastors or ministers of Christian churches in contemporary times. Phiri and Maxwell (2007) explain that prosperity preachers inspire members to aim high, work hard, avoid vices, and improve their standard of living, and that proper teaching about prosperity leads to transformation. It is in this light that in this discourse, I attempt to examine the impact of Christian prosperity doctrine on entrepreneurial development in Zambia.

“Give and you shall receive. Blessed is the hand that giventh than the one that takenth” yelled a young flamboyantly dressed pastor, donning a crazy green suit with dangling sleeves and a shiny velvet designers four Conner senator shoe. This immediately brought to me memories of a scanking Luck Dube from his album “Slave”. Prosperity doctrine is based upon a belief in the unified power of faith and the tongue. Faith is a confession and word spoken in faith come to pass. Consequently, reality is created with the words of our mouths. Thus, the basis of prosperity doctrine is “what I confess, I possess”. In this regard, there exist for Christians supernatural blessings for their complete prosperity. Karjala (2007) also noted Christians’ inward and spiritual transformation will naturally result in an outward working that takes effect in every area of life. Fundamental Bible portions which preachers utilize in support of Christian prosperity theology include:

You say, I am rich, and have become wealthy, and have need of nothing, and you do not know that you are wretched and miserable and poor and blind and naked, I advised you to buy from me gold refined by fire, that you may become rich, and white garments, that you may clothe yourself and that the shame of your nakedness may be revealed, and eyes salve. To anoint your eyes, that you may see (Revelation 3: 17-18).

It is expected that as members sow seed in terms of offering in churches, so will they be endowed with riches, wealth and prosperity from Heaven. Another inspiring scripture which is used in support of prosperity doctrine is 3 John 1: 2 “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health even as thy soul prospereth”. Pride (2006) however argued that “prosper” does not mean “wealth”, since the next words says “even as thy soul prospereth”. Souls do not receive material wealth, although they can become spiritually rich in faith. Therefore, this verse as articulated above inferred prosperity to transient material wealth and include all round buoyancy of the human nature and personality.

Critiques of Christian prosperity doctrine maintain that prosperity doctrine (give and take scheme) completely eliminates the selfless, sacrificial aspect of giving associated with the early Christians. No one mentioned in the New Testament that those who made sacrifices to support the work of God inherited any kind of material wealth as a result. Nor the accumulation of wealth the heart desire of early believers. Scholars like Pride (2006) explain that prosperity doctrine exists and thrives by the greedy nature that most people possess and that many people are not content to receive a heavenly reward for their giving. Considering these critical standpoints, this disposition examines the effect of prosperity doctrine on entrepreneurial development in terms of establishment of business ventures, as well as the growth and development of such ventures as parameters for assessing general socio-economic development.

Entrepreneurial Development

Entrepreneurial development involves the establishment of business ventures to stimulate the economy by increasing the level of business activities (Hisrich, Peters and Shepherd, 2007). This is guided by the spread of entrepreneurial consciousness and spirit which refers to the feelings of the desire to pool resources together under personal control and the inner drive for independence as a result of difficulties encountered in working for someone else, and the motive of need for personal achievement. Hisrich, Peters and Shepherd (2007) consider entrepreneurship as the process of creating something new in value, by devoting the necessary time and effort, assuming the accompanying financial, psychic and social risk, and receiving the resulting rewards of monetary, personal satisfaction and independence.

In this discussion, emphasis has been put on finding out the effect of Christian prosperity doctrine on entrepreneurial development. The cardinal goal of any church is to lead members to salvation by preparing them for heaven.

Christians are prepared through teachings from the scripture which include prosperity doctrine. In Luke 12: 31, Christians are advised to “seek first the kingdom of God and all other things shall be added unto them,” including prosperity. The interest in entrepreneurial development was occasioned by government policy on enterprises development, industrialization and socio-economic development.

Conclusions and Recommendations

From the discourse above, it is arduous to trace aspects that reveal a significant correlation between Christian prosperity doctrine and entrepreneurial development. The practice of Christian prosperity doctrine by church members has motivated them to be business conscious and to engage in various entrepreneurial activities whose success has however been tied to some supernatural forces. The discourse recommends the following:

Government should improve infrastructure in areas of good roads, communication, transportation and power supply to ensure favourable environment for business development. The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs should be proactively monitor activities of churches to bring them in line with general developmental goal of the government. To avoid exploitation of the utility of prosperity doctrine by fraudsters in Christendom, any church not duly registered must be compelled to do so and those registered must be monitored in terms of external audit requirement. Finally, clergymen must be regulated to declare their assets to prevent the misappropriation of excess church fund for personal use at the expense of the church organization and generality of members.

References

The author is a Business Consultant and Lecturer