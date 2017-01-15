Today’s Message: Momentary Troubles



Today’s Scripture

“For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.”

(2 Corinthians 4:17, NIV)

Momentary Troubles

Are you facing a difficulty or trial that seems like it’s been lasting a long time? Today’s verse tells us that our trials are really only momentary. Compared with eternity, our troubles don’t last long at all! As you stand strong in faith during times of adversity, you are building faith and achieving eternal glory.

If you are in the middle of tough times today, look to God. The Bible says that He is the Author and Finisher of your faith. He is the One who writes faith on your heart and then develops it to completion on the inside of you. He is building strength in you; He is depositing joy in you, and He is empowering you to make it through.

Today, be encouraged because what you are facing is only temporary. Victory is on the way, and it’s closer than you think! Keep standing, keep believing, keep hoping and keep confessing His Word because He is faithful, and He will complete what He’s started in you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for working Your eternal glory in me. I cast my cares on You today, knowing that my trials and troubles are temporary. Thank You for Your eternal blessing on my life today and for leading me into victory in Jesus’ name. Amen.”