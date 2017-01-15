Kampyongo advises partisan security personnel to resign on moral grounds



Government has advised defence personel engaging in politics to resign ion moral grounds.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says it is saddening to note that some defense personnel particularly in the Zambia Police service were still practicing partisan politics even after the August 11, 2016 general elections results.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kampyongo said such officers should just resign on moral grounds so that they become active in politics.

Police Officers who have turned into politicians should resign on moral grounds and surrender the uniforms to government, he said.

The Minister said this in Lusaka last evening during the 2019 Zambia Police Service annual ball held at the Zambia National service Chamba Valley banquet Hall for senior Police Officers.

The 2016 annual ball was dubbed,” policing towards enhancement of a crime free environment for a peaceful and sustainable social and economic development.”

“Zambia Police Service could have scored a distinction in the manner it covered both national and regional assignments but because some bad eggs tarnished the good image of the Service. I challenge those Officers to surrender the uniforms and join politics,” Mr. Kampyongo said.

Mr. Kampyongo said government is however aware of various challenges being faced by the Zambia Police service which he said his ministry is urgently addressing.

And speaking earlier, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja warned that corrective action will be meted out on erring police officers found wanting.

Inspector Kanganja said his administration would not hesitate to take penutive measures on any erring officers who do not abide by the code of ethics, rules and regulations.

He said he will not tolerate unprofessional conduct by his officers regardless of rank who indulge themselves in corrupt activities, among other vices as well as engaging in partisan politics.

“The Zambia Police service is equal to the task. As a result of policing the 2016 general elections was successful and we managed to contain the situation in a fair, firm and professional manner. To all officers, l salute you for a job well done,” he said.

On challenges, the Inspector General of Police appealed to government to help the service employ more police officers in order to reach the 27,000 target in line with the 2013-2016 strategic plan.

And Inspector General Kanganja says the country has recorded a slight reduction in gender based violence cases last year compared to 2015 from 16,181 cases to 15,108.

He attributed this downturn to government’s remedial measures such as anti Gender based Violence ( GBV) campaigns and awareness programmes in collaboration with stakeholders.

He however, commended the government through the ministry of home affairs for the funds the Service is receiving such as the recent purchase of 197 motor vehicles at a cost of K91,200,000.

And 2016 Zambia Police Service Annual Ball Organising Committee Chairperson John Njase called for change of mind-set and work culture among the men and women in uniform in order to attain meaningful development.

Mr. Njase, who Deputy Commissioner of Police, urged the officers to remain royal to the government of the day.

Annual ball is an event where officers reflect their past performances and achievements by way of interacting with themselves, their families and spouses.