Milenge DC calls for opening up of Sakania road

Milenge District Commissioner (DC) James Nyenjele has requested Government to open the Milenge-Sakania road which is a shorter route to Ndola from his District.

He made the request when Luapula Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila paid a courtesy call on him.

The DC described the road as the capillary road for the people of Milenge because most the people in Milenge use it by foot and bicycles into Ndola as Government has not put modalities in place to formalize the use the road between the two governments.

Mr. Nyenjele said the Congo Government has patched up the spots of the road that were in bad shape and were waiting for the Zambian Government to play their part so that the road could come to life as the situation was in the olden times when it was the hive of activity.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila explained that Milenge will open up to the Copperbelt market when the Lubwe-Musaila road which goes into Luwingu is done as it will easily connect to Milenge-Sakania road through into Ndola for the Copperbelt markets.

Dr. Nsemukila agreed with the DC that in the olden days, the big business names : Kapapula, Chimpampwe and Nsemukila were using the road with huge profits.