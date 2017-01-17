Zambia must qualify for AFCON 2019-Kilambe

Former Chipolopolo striker Rotson Kilambe hopes the frustration of missing out on the 2017 Africa Cup will motivate Zambia to qualify for the 2019 tournament in Cameroon.

Zambia will battle against Guinea Bissau, Mozambique and Namibia in Group K of the 2019 Africa Cup qualifying campaign.

Minnows Guinea Bissau are in Gabon at the expense of Chipolopolo whom they beat at home after the away game finished goalless in Ndola.

In an interview in Kitwe, Kilambe said qualifying for the next Africa Cup is a must for Zambia.

“We must qualify from that group. We are used to qualifying for the Africa Cup. It is sad for us Zambians to watch the Africa Cup minus our team.,” Kilambe said.

“Missing the 2017 Africa Cup is a motivation enough for Zambia to qualify for the next Africa Cup,” the ex-Power Dynamos forward said.

He said winning home games will be key as Zambia attempts to qualify for Cameroon 2019.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda’s side launches the qualifiers with the home game against Mozambique on June 10.

“In football there is winning, losing and drawing but we should target winning home games and try to get draws away,” Kilambe said.