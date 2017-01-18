Zambia Railways workers locked out for demanding higher pay



Zambia Railways Limited management in Kabwe this morning locked workers outside for demanding improved conditions of service.

Workers who reported for work this morning found the main entrance to the Kabwe Zambia Railways workshop locked leaving them stranded outside the premises.

The workers had been demanding for improved workers of service while management has remained adamant that the company does not have ability to pay because it is making losses.

Zambia Railways was one of the state run firm that benefitted from the initial US$750 million Eurobond and received an injection of US$120 million.

And when contacted for a comment Zambia Railways Limited Managing Director Christopher Musonda declined to comment claiming he was locked up in a meeting.

Meanwhile, Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube says he will sue Zambia Railways Limited on behalf of the workers to compel management to negotiate on their demands.

Mr. Ngulube says government has injected huge sums of money in the operations of the company.