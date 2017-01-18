PF youths warns UPP leader for allegedly making false corruption allegations against Ministers

THE Patriotic Front (PF) youths in Lusaka have warned United Progressive Party (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba to stop using the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the media to gain political mileage.
And the Public and Private Drivers Association of Zambia (PPDAZ) has cautioned Dr. Chishimba against making wild allegations on issues he was ignorant about.
Mr Kamba has also challenged Dr. Chishimba to name any of the government official involved in the maizegate scandal and state which institution in the transaction had received the money.
Mr Kamba said it was public knowledge that Dr. Chishimba was facing a possible arrest for misappropriating public resources when he was given an opportunity to serve at the Commonwealth Youth Programme.
Dr. Chishimba had been cited in the Auditor General’s report as having misappropriated public resources and his sustained attacks on the Zambian and Malawian governments were meant to divert attention from his
possible prosecution.
Dr. Chishimba has accused Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo, Minister of Youth and Sport Moses Mawere, and former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Panji Kaunda of corruption in the youth bus empowerment scheme launched by Vice President Inonge Wina last year.
In an interview in Lusaka yesterday, PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Kennedy Kamba said Dr. Chishimba must concentrate on organising his party if he had political muscle rather than rushing to the media and ACC to malign government officials.
“As youths we will not allow Saviour Chishimba to tarnish the image of our National Youth Chairman Honourable Stephen Kampyongo and Honourable Mawere because we know how the two ministers came into the youth bus empowerment,” Mr Kamba said.
He said if Dr. Chishimba was genuine about the fight against corruption, he should quietly report suspects rather than rushing to the media before reporting.
Meanwhile, PPDAZ president Josias Majuru says Dr. Chishimba must not make wild allegations on issues he was ignorant about. Mr Majuru said PPDAZ was doing its level best to implement the youth bus empowerment initiative whose information has been in public domain from inception. “Those who are interested have come and we have shared information with them and it is sad that people from outside can start talking about what is happening inside. We have the business proposal, the memorandum of understanding, and the loan agreement and we follow these in everything we do,” he said.
According to him, the youth bus empowerment initiative was entered into by PPDAZ, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Youth and Sport and Higer Buses, which has so far supplied 25 buses to PPDAZ youth members.
Each bus has been allocated to seven youths and contrary to Dr. Chishimba’s claims, the initiative was not funded by a grant from the Chinese Government but it was a loan agreement which the beneficiaries have to pay back before they could become owners of the buses.
When poverty takes over your thinking, you praise even the person stealing from you. they will defend whatever the minister steals because they get some chibuku. not realizing that more is at stake.
It is Chishimba’s opinion not the Youths.
The Youths don’t care , have no jobs and get paid to cause Havoc.
The assumption that, this is the Youth’s feelings is deceptive and a lot of Codswallop.
Warning Savior Chishimba for what? you think Zambia is belongs PF? useful 1diots indeed!
These PF thugs are so pathetic and thieves !! I have started hating them with passion despite being a PF cader only that I can’t vote for upnd, what should I do now maybe Saviour will make sense after all, Kambwili should just join Saviour so that I vote for them in 2021, upnd yena iyo even if it means just staying at home and not voting I will do so
Ba youth. Even at 40years you still a youth. Don’t be silly PF youths if you’ve anything against an option of any person just follow the right channel . Zambia has courts and just present your cases then your ignorance. Truth be told these cheap politics must come to an end.
Well The pf youth wing since when did you become witness and procescutor..In. such instances just Sue Dr Chishimba to the courts of Law for defamation of character ..again allow Dr Chishimba to excise his democratic rights as citizen of this great country..let him prove his percipient allegations against the named individual government officials.Again This what I call with hunting.The story of Dr Chishimba facing possible procecuation is nothing more than political witch hunt..why would he be facing procecuation 3 years down the line when the said crime was committed in the distant past..are u trying gag him or intimidate him?are you afraid that he is winning public sympathy. .well as ruling party I believe His Exellency Wouldn’t appriciate this cheap politicting.
This is what is called STOCKHOM SYNDROME, a condition where a captive (in this case a captive of corruption) becomes sympathetic with the hostage taker/kidnapper (in this case the corrupt)