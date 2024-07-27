“Ministers Under Probe: Calls for Transparency Intensify”

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has named several high-profile individuals under investigation, igniting calls for greater transparency and accountability. While the ACC has confirmed its probe into certain Cabinet Ministers, their identities remain undisclosed.

In a recent statement, ACC Acting Director General Monica Chipanta-Mwansa confirmed that Livingstone Mayor Ms. Constance Nalishebo Muleabai and former Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Permanent Secretary Dr. Ronald Simwiinga are among those under investigation. Additionally, Solicitor General Marshal Muchende SC is also under advanced investigation, as confirmed last week.

Despite these disclosures, the ACC has refrained from naming the Cabinet Ministers currently under investigation. Vice President W.K. Mutale Nalumango affirmed in Parliament that the Commission would not be revealing the names of these Ministers. However, there is significant speculation regarding which Ministers have been summoned, interviewed, or are under “Warn & Caution” statements. These include:

– Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Reuben Mutolo

– Minister of Livestock and Fisheries (formerly Energy), Hon. Peter Kapala

– Minister of Lands (formerly Minister of Health), Hon. Silvia Masebo

– Minister of Science and Technology, Hon. Felix Mutati

– Copperbelt Minister, Hon. Elisha Matambo

In addition, several Permanent Secretaries and senior government officials have been summoned by the ACC and the Drug Enforcement Commission’s Anti-Money Laundering Unit. This includes high-ranking officials who are also under scrutiny, highlighting the breadth of the investigation.

Typically, law enforcement agencies withhold names until investigations reach an advanced stage, and they are prepared to issue “Warn and Caution” statements or make arrests. However, recent trends have seen these agencies publicly naming individuals of interest, particularly from previous administrations. The heightened scrutiny and media coverage of these individuals have fueled public demand for similar transparency regarding current investigations.

Advocates for transparency argue that the ACC must disclose the names of those it is pursuing to ensure fairness and prevent any potential interference with evidence. They emphasize that maintaining equal treatment under the law is crucial, asserting, “We cannot allow Law Enforcement Agencies to establish double standards where different categories of persons and Zambians are more equal than others or perceived as privileged before the law.”

The principle of equality before the law requires a systematic rule of law that observes due process to provide equal justice and ensures that no individual or group of individuals is privileged over others. “Fighting corruption is a serious matter and cannot be conducted in a casual, flippant and mischievous manner as the ACC is doing,” commented Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, adding, “Ukutamfya Mumbwe ne nseko…nawo Mumbwe aleseka!”

As the nation grapples with issues of corruption, it is vital for the ACC to uphold principles of equality and transparency. The call for rigorous and unbiased enforcement of anti-corruption measures remains strong, reflecting a broader demand for accountability in the fight against corruption.

*Written by Emmanuel Mwamba*