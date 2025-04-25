ZESCO has announced plans to add approximately 500 megawatts of electricity from various solar power initiatives to the national grid in the near future, in a move aimed at mitigating Zambia’s current electricity deficit.

Of the planned total, 134 megawatts are expected to come online within the next three months. ZESCO Managing Director Justin Longo said the initiative is part of the utility’s efforts to address power shortages caused by a drought-induced reduction in hydroelectricity generation.

Mr. Longo outlined specific projects contributing to the solar energy boost, including:

100 MW from Chisamba,

25 MW from Mansa,

7.5 MW from Kasupe,

2 MW from Shangombo.

Additionally, the Micro Generator Scheme and the Presidential Solar Initiative are expected to contribute 270 megawatts and 62 megawatts respectively.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by ZESCO Divisional Manager Given Monde at the Third National Students and Youth Parliament in Lusaka, Mr. Longo also highlighted the importance of complementary strategies such as net metering, smart grids, and mini-grid systems. These technologies, he said, will play a crucial role in improving energy management and expanding electricity access across the country.

Mr. Longo reaffirmed ZESCO’s belief in the role of young people in shaping Zambia’s energy future. “ZESCO believes that Zambia’s energy future will be heavily influenced and propelled by creative, innovative, knowledgeable, and skilled youth,” he stated, emphasizing the utility’s ongoing support for youth-focused initiatives such as the 2025 National Students and Youth Parliament.

National Council of Students Union (NACOSU) Chairperson Michelo Chizombe praised the Youth Parliament for providing a platform for meaningful dialogue among young leaders from all ten provinces. He said the event enabled discussions on key national issues, including energy and governance.

Mr. Chizombe further urged young people to actively prepare for leadership roles by investing in personal growth, skills development, and proactive engagement with national issues.