Chikondi Foundation Founder, Bishop John Mambo, has welcomed the implementation of the Cyber Crimes and Cyber Security Act, describing it as a necessary step toward restoring order and accountability in the digital space.

Speaking in a telephone interview with ZNBC News, Bishop Mambo said the law is timely and essential for promoting positive engagement on social media platforms. He emphasized the need for digital spaces to be used to share uplifting messages rather than hate speech and offensive content.

“Now is the time to ensure that social media is used to spread positive messages rather than unpalatable language and hate speech,” Bishop Mambo stated. He added that those opposing the cyber law are often individuals who engage in online attacks and misinformation, and who are now realizing the legal implications of such actions.

Meanwhile, governance expert Ng’ande Mwanajiti urged concerned citizens to address their objections to the cyber law through proper legal and administrative channels.

Mr. Mwanajiti emphasized that laws are shaped by evolving societal needs, and it is the responsibility of every citizen to respect and adhere to them. “It is important to underline that the law responds to societal dynamics, as every good citizen must obey all laws equally,” he said.

The Cyber Crimes and Cyber Security Act aims to enhance digital safety, combat cyberbullying, and reduce the spread of harmful content online.