The Italian Government has committed $270 million towards the development of the Lobito Corridor, a major railway infrastructure project linking Zambia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The project aims to boost regional connectivity and accelerate economic integration through enhanced trade routes.

The announcement was made by Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) President Samaila Zubairu during a press briefing in Washington D.C., held alongside Zambia’s Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and Angola’s Transport Minister Ricardo de Abreu.

In addition to the $270 million, Mr. Zubairu disclosed that the Italian Government has provided a further $50 million directly to AFC to support ongoing work on the corridor.

Mr. Zubairu noted that the African Development Bank (AfDB) has also pledged its support for the project, further enhancing the corridor’s credibility and appeal to both African and international investors. “The Lobito Corridor has attracted strong continental and external support, making it a highly promising partnership that will strengthen regional links and significantly boost intra-African trade,” he said.

Finance Minister Dr. Musokotwane highlighted the importance of the project for Zambia and the wider region, particularly in light of expanding mining activities in both Zambia and the DRC. “The Lobito Corridor will be instrumental in transporting critical minerals,” he said, adding that the railway line is expected to create jobs, facilitate regional integration, and stimulate economic development.

Dr. Musokotwane also expressed gratitude to the United States and the Trump administration for their support of the Lobito Corridor, emphasizing the strategic importance of the project in advancing Africa’s infrastructure goals.

The Lobito Corridor is part of a broader effort to improve trade infrastructure across Africa and position the continent as a competitive player in the global minerals supply chain.