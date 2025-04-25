President Hakainde Hichilema paid a solemn visit to the Embassy of the Holy See in Lusaka to extend Zambia’s heartfelt condolences following the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

In a moving tribute, President Hichilema described the late Pontiff as a beacon of humility and compassion whose influence transcended religious and political boundaries. “The Pope’s humility transcended both life and death,” the President said. “He lived simply, and even in passing, he reminded the world of what it truly means to be humble.”

Reflecting on the global context of the Pope’s leadership, President Hichilema remarked that in a time marked by division, conflict, and growing indifference to human suffering, Pope Francis stood firm as a voice for the voiceless. “He remained a steadfast advocate for the marginalised, the refugee, the war-weary, the unborn, and the childless,” he said. “He embodied compassion in a time when the world desperately needed healing.”

The President concluded by noting the universal sense of loss felt around the world. “Today, humanity mourns not just the passing of a religious leader and great statesman, but the loss of a profoundly good man, whose presence reminded us of our shared moral duty to uplift the least among us,” he said.

President Hichilema offered prayers for the eternal repose of Pope Francis’s soul, joining millions around the world in mourning the life of a beloved spiritual leader.