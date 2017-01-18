Taonga Bwembya missing Mighty

Skillful defender Taonga Bwembya says he will miss FAZ Super Division side Mufulira Wanderers after joining champions Zanaco.

Bwembya has joined Zanaco from Wanderers on one-year loan deal.

He captained Wanderers for two years.

“After 6 years of being with this great club (Wanderers), a difficult day has arrived in my sporting career. It’s a time to say goodbye to this team which has given me everything,” Bwembya posted on Facebook.

“I have always felt supported and very loved during both good and bad times. Today I would like to remember all my team mates I have worked with during my seasons at the club,” he said.

He also saluted Wanderers supporters.

“To the Mufulira Wanderers supporters who know no boundaries when it comes to giving support thank you for the unconditional support.”

“I’ll never forget you and you can be sure that whever I end up I’ll continue to shout ” MPAKA LITENTE”,” Bwembya wrote.

The defender was instrumental in helping Wanderers bounce back to the top flight league in 2015.