Nyambe Mulenga reluctant to retire

Former Chipolopolo defender Nyambe Mulenga is reluctant to retire from active football despite failing to recover fully from a leg injury he suffered in a road traffic accident in 2014.

Doctors have advised that Mulenga hangs his boots due to the injury.

Zesco United have since redeployed Mulenga to Zesco Limited where he has been offered a job.

Mulenga has accepted the offer although he believes one day he would return to the pitch.

“Miracles do happen to any person. The doctor may say I cant play but you may find me running and playing football,” he told Radio Icengelo from Ndola.

“My career was not supposed to end in this manner. I am not giving up on. playing. Miracles do happen I may play again,” he said.

Mulenga admitted he misses playing football.

“I have been missing playing. I have been missing playing since I sustained the injury. I want to play but there is nothing I can do,” the ex-Forest Rangers and Power Dynamos defender said.

Mulenga added:”The club (Zesco) has helped me a lot. It is just that what has happened to me is difficulty for me to understand.”

He established his career at Forest Rangers in 2004 before joining Zesco and later had a stint at Power.

Mulenga won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations with Chipolopolo.

He was also a member of the George Lwandamina coached Zambia Under-20 squad that featured at the 2007 FIFA World Cup in Canada