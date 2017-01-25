Kasama Teachers banished over sex scandal

Three male teachers and a watchman have been sent on forced leave to pave way for investigations into the alleged sexual abuse of pupils at Kasama Girls Secondary School in Northern Province.

Northern Province Education Officer Jobbicks Kalumba disclosed this during a media briefing held at his office in Kasama this afternoon.

Dr. Kalumba said the decision to send away the four members of staff was arrived at after their names were linked to the on-going investigations relating to the alleged abuse of pupils at Kasama Girls Secondary School.

He, however, said the affected workers were being treated as innocent until such a time that a formal charge is laid against them.

Dr. Kalumba has since appealed to various stakeholders to be patient as education authorities continue investigating the matter at Kasama Girls Secondary School.

And Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile says he is equally disturbed with the reports that some pupils at Kasama Girls Secondary School were allegedly victims of sexual abuse.

Mr. Mundubile said the Provincial Administration has taken keen in the on-going investigations and is hopeful that whoever will be found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

He has since urged education experts who have been assigned to investigate the alleged molestation of pupils at Kasama Girls Secondary School to do a professional job.

Recently, social media reports went viral after a pupil claimed that they were high incidences of sexual abuse at Kasama Girls Secondary School by some male members of staff.

The development prompted the Ministry of General Education to launch thorough investigations into the matter.