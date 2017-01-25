UPND Chairperson for Women describes Nawakwi as an Embarrassment to Female Politicians

A war of words has erupted between opposition FDD leader Edith Nawakwi and UPND’s National Women Chairperson for Women Namakau Kabwiku.
Ms Kabwiku has angrily reacted to the claims that her Party (UPND) is making it difficult for the PF to govern due to their continued refusal to accept the out come of the 2016 elections.
Ms Kabwiku described the only female candidate in the 2016 elections as an embarrassment to female politicians.
Below is the full statement as issued be the UPND.
EDITH NAWAKWI AN EMBARRASSMENT TO FEMALE POLITICIANS
It is so sad that a woman running for public office like Edith Nawakwi with all her experience can sink so low and claim that the Patriotic Front(PF) government has failed to govern because UPND has drugged the ruling party to the constitutional court.
With due respect am compelled to start looking for a reason as to why a person who served as finance minister and having a dream to become first woman President for this country can stop thinking and tell the nation that the Patriotic Front Government is failing to govern because UPND has taken them to court.
Mawee(woe) Madam Nawakwi what is behind such thinking, Are you looking for a contract or what? for you to ignore the plight of Zambians and speak on behalf of the ruling party.
Surely Does President Lungu and his cabinet sit in court everyday or even just once for you to utter such a statement.
Such irresponsible statements are what makes people judge women leaders wrongly in politics.
As a woman you are supposed to be concerned about the high cost of living , inadequate safe and quality drinking water, the tu Dununa reverse worms which have led to most farmers replanting, issues making life difficult and not the PF government.
Please, Nawakwi, if you have failed in politics .You are not dull, be a woman we have always appreciated in providing checks and balances for the suffering womenfolk under Edgar Lungu’s leadership.
Madam Nawakwi sure is it UPND court cases that are causing delay in the delivery of farming inputs to farmers ?
declining economy
army Dununa reverse worms
corruption in awarding government contracts
poor drainages
high cost of mealie meal
loadshedding
PF internal wrangles
Malawi maize deal?
Is it UPND which is telling cadres to share land illegally and run bus stations and markets ?
I wish to call upon Edith Nawakwi to grow in politics and ensure FDD grows its numbers than reducing herself to a PF cadre.
UPND is a big party with a direction to drive this country. If Nawakwi is hungry, the door is open for her to ditch FDD and join PF which she now feels can do better that her party if it was not taken to court.
In case Nawakwi is blind to reality, let her ask Chishimba Kambwili and Kelvin Bwalya Fube who Edgar Lungu she is speaking for is.
Deep down Nawakwi knows that PF has no capacity to run the economy and its leadership is the cause of the brutal economy Zambians are facing today.
Lwakupa) we are begging you to be realistic and serve the Zambian people struggling to live a descent life.
issued by
Namakau Kabwiku
UPND National Chairperson for women
why attacking your fellow woman. Should have left this statement to be issued by HH himself instead of disgracing yourself.
I have just read from Zambia Reports that HH feted hundreds of UNZA graduates at his residence. The report also mentioned that those graduates were beneficiaries of support, not very clear what type of support, but I thought could be scholarships. How I wish LT could cover that kind of news as well. Anyone providing that kind of support to the youth of Zambia should be commended. Politics aside.
Tamwaba nefisuma ba Max. You wanted HH to comment so that you dissect him right? She said UPND and not HH alone, so people from UPND can comment.
It’s true that PF’s failure to run this nation has nothing to do with the court case. That is a Human rights case and not a Presidential petition as some are portraying it to be. ECL is in no danger of being removed. PF is in no danger of being removed. NOTHING will happen even if UPND won. This will just set a precedent for future elections.
People MUST be told the truth by leaders and not lied to because someone wants to fatten their pockets.
@NGOLWA
No. I disagree.
This is inducement. If HH became President, how far can his money go to ‘feting’ graduates or supporting them? This is what breeds corruption because there is no such thing as a ‘free lunch.’ If anyone of these students were in a position in future to arrest HH, they would not do so because of the katumbuwa they ate at his house.
Dear Anko Charles. Kindly read the full story on Zambia Reports. From what I read HH was feting those graduates who he or the UPND had been sponsoring at UNZA. The feting was to celebrate their achievements. What interested me is that they were hundreds of them. I still wish LT could kindly bring out the details of that story. Sponsoring 100s of young people through University education is not a small thing Uncle Charles (Anko Chalesi). But as i said earlier let the journalists give us the details. .perhaps I misread the story.
Nawakwi was such an inspiration through her years in govt & her stance on FTJ’s third term bid. But since the ill fated UDA she’s made erratic decisions & statements. Its difficult to tell where she stands on most issues.
UPND has a misplaced stance.
It is an illusioned stance.
UPND members have a very strong personality, otherwise if they did not they would feel very embarrassed about their behaviour.
Wapya Munzi! Nawakwi described herself to some Americans that she was the Hilary Clinton of Zambia…..
Edith Nawakwi is really a failed politician who at one time many thought was a voice to the voiceless women in the country. Sure she must be doing checks and balances instead of indirectly soliciting for a job from Edgar Lungu. Let her deal with her own party problem.
I assume you would also call somebody who has lost elections 5 times a failed politician?
Edith nawaki has been bribed by lungu for a long time. She was always attacking UPND as if UPND was in goverment.
Anyone with an analytical mind can see this bribed woman as a time waister in opposition.
WHY IS EDITH IN THE OPPOSITION WHEN SHE SIDES WITH THE WRONGS OF THE RULING PARTY. MADAME YOU HAVE FAILED TO MAKE WAY WITH YOUR PARTY AND ARE NOW LOOKING FOR A PLACE WITH THE RULING PARTY. HOW CAN ANY CLEAR THINKING PERSON BLAME THE OPPOSITION FOR LACK OF DEVELOPMENT, MADAME GIVE WAY FOR YOUR PARTY S VICE MAYBE YOUR PARTY CAN HAVE A BIGGER FOLLOWING. HE SPEAKS SENSE.
Edith is desperately trying to get some financial favours from Lungu. Edith should know that we all have Constitutional Rights to be heard in Court. HH & GBM as Presidential Candidates in the 2016 Election have Constitutional Rights to Petition the Results if they feel there were malpractices in the Election Processes. HH & GBM filed their Petition with Concourt on 19th August 2016 . That Petition has not been heard to date. Our Constitution is very clear. Once the Petition is Noted with Concourt ECZ’s declaration of a Winner is nullified. The Petition has to be heard and determined and a Winner declared by the Court. There is no legal provision to “dismiss” the Petition as Concourt is alleged to have done. After the Petition was successfully filed with Concourt Lungu should have…
Ok this was written by Hic hic and asked chibwiku to sign
Dont worry mama nawakwi if you cross over to upnd you will considered exemplary to women. This under 5 after all says your place is in the kitchen he called scot buga opusa but later he said wisdom incarnate so we are used
Would be interesting to see how UPND would defend Kambwili if he was to cross over. Nowadays, would you ever think that GBV ever uttered anything about Tonga oath?
How can she be an embarrassment to women? It has nothing to do with gender. It’s pure politics. On making it difficult for PF, I will not mince words : we have agriculture officers who belong to Upnd tribe who have been putting spanners in the distribution of army worm chemical and other inputs. I’ve seen this attitude by this group and concluded that it’s one of Upnd ‘s “strategies ” to frustrate government.
Change your mental medication….so even the floods are due to UPND caders interfering with the non existent drainage?
I mentioned one specific area and it’s you who have mentioned the drainage. I didn’t mention it which means you’re the one who’s short mental faculties. I gave an example which I have experienced. Like it not it happened to me and I’ll keep on mentioning it.
Ndanje, I am sure you have proof of this and trust me, it borders on national security, food in this case. You will be rewarded for any information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of such a vice.
The risks which can arise out of food insecurity to a nation are high.
If not, you will do well not to utter such allegations without any proof.
People especially civil servants watch out for snitching pf cocoroaches like ndanje in your offices.
Honestly the reasoning of PF failure to perform as a result of petition doesn’t make sense
It is always women attacking other women. She could have spoken about Nawakwi’s political weaknesses, not bringing her gender into all of this.
The problem we have in Zambia is lack of credible politicians especially those in presidential positions , Nawakwi is riddled with maize scandals , HH is the plunderer of gov’t asserts in the privatisation saga.
I just wonder how people can even call HH a rich man when his riches are based on looting asserts of our nation .
Though these scandal ridden presidents of parties are at the top , yet we have good party leaders at the bottom namely general Miyanda , Chipimo , I fail to understand why Zambians fail to support them to lead our beloved nation.
What are you implying that lungu’s a saint
Madam nawakwl y do u always speak on behalf other parties u have very very big mouth ,and this should stop .if u looking for work just go to state house ,they will give work.
In case people have forgotten Nawakwi was the culprit behind the infamous Carlingtongate Scandal during the Chiluba years. Maybe Lungu warned her to start leaking his backside, where it stinks and never shines, lest he revives the case and nails her. Her arrogance though stinks, as minister of Finance in the FTJ cabinet, her husband clobbered her unconscious, for ifikansa, ngambanga or kupusa!
ha Boyfriend Not husband..
This is the story that I read about Edith Nawakwi’s comments as reported in Zambia Reports. Where does it say she said PF is failing to deliver because it is being dragged to Court everyday by UPND? The people who are going to starve are the UPND cadres who are wasting time “giving solidarity” at Courts instead of going to the fields. Is there another story that madam Kabwiku is talking about that I missed?
UPND Wasting Time In Court, Says Nawakwi
FDD president Edith Nawakwi has resumed her wars with the opposition UPND by saying that they should come to terms with the fact that they lost the August 11 elections.
Nawakwi has a frosty relationship with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema after their failed marriage in the botched United Democratic Alliance in 2006.
The duo…
Edith Nawakwi is an opportunist, a sell out and money grabber. The Petition is not just about UPND its about reforming our Electoral Institutions like ECZ,Concourt,ZRP etc. There is no point in voting in 2021 unless ECZ and Concourt are reformed becoz Lungu will rig the Election as he has done in 2015 and 2016. Essau Chulu,Peiscilla Isaac,ECZ Commissioners must be replaced and the Three Musketeer and Night must go for Voters to have any confidence in ECZ and Concourt. The Petition Hearing will expose how Lungu,Chulu and RB rigged the Election in 2016. These Electoral Institutions need reforms and Capacity Building. Edith is seeking some relevance and financial assistance from Lungu. HH and GBM must push and stand firm until the Petition is properly heard and disposed off.
Proof positive UPND has lost purpose and direction in their eternal dysfunctional theory of Disruption as effective Opposition. This rumbling rhetoric is self defeating as it proves to sensible citizens the loss of direction of UPND. Honestly, this far out of the just ended election period, people are still holding out for realistic resolution out of ‘going nowhere’ court cases?
She’s right in one thing, Nawakwi is wasting her time commenting on eternal losers.
OK mpombolistic English, just use pidgin English iwe.
@ Chando 17 is right beyond any trace of doubt. It is impossible to hold free and fair elections in Zambia under Lungu with ECZ in its current make with people like like Priscilla Isaac, judges like Essau Chulu, some Concourt judges, ECZ commissioners and Zambia police controlled by PF cadres. The elections in 2016 were rigged and stolen an appeal before the courts of law were denied to Zambians under our judicial system. The confidence in our courts is diminished. An effective judicial system directs the process of justice in the matter in before it and see it to its logical conclusion. A Judicial system does not set snares for grieved party/parties before it to fall into and thereafter claim justice has been accomplished. Justice has to be seen and not only heard. The 2021 elections…
What’s the name again, Namakau Donkey Kabwiku? Just look at her, and the UPNDonkey female thinks that she is smarter than Nawakwi. My God its a tragedy to be a UPNDonkey, you simply do not have to think, just hiho hiho hiho the name of HH and you have done your work.
So the UNZA students that HH feted are the ones that he recruited and sponsored to create disturbances before abd during the elections. As usual the underfive thinking did not work, and you can see the frustration in HH.
Yep these were his stooges all from southern province drawn from all villages to induce votes from chiefs and their subjects and it worked wonders 90% a janza except dundumewzi who saw through the goon
TERRIBLE the journalist is back obviously he can use a dictionary because he can spell DONKEY and hihohiho….TERRIBLE its heehaw heehaw. Have you ever met a DONKEY