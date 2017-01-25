Zambia’s 2018 and 2019 opponnets: How they fared at AFCON

Zambia’s 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup qualifier opponents at the ongoing AFCON in Gabon have endured mixed fortunes.

ALGERIA

Zambia’s 2018 Group B opponents this August, Algeria, have been eliminated from the Gabon tournament after finishing winless and 3rd in Group B with 2 points after drawing 2-2 with quarterfinalists Senegal in their final game.

GUINEA BISSAU

The team that ended Zambia’s hopes of reaching the Gabon finals with a game to spare in the 2017 Group E qualifiers exited the tournament with one point and bottom of Group A in their debut appearance.

Zambia and Guinea Bissau are set for a grudge match in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers next year.

But wait have to until match-day-three during the weekend of September 3-11, 2018 for that grudge match when Guinea Bissau travel to Zambia.

CAMEROON

Cameroon,against whom Zambia earned their first point in Group B in the 2018 qualifiers last November with a 1-1 away draw, have made it to the 2017 AFCON quarterfinals after labouring through Group A where they finished 2nd with two draws and a win.