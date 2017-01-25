Three male Teachers and a Security Guard suspended at Kasama Girls.

Three male teachers and a security guard at Kasama Girls Secondary School have been asked to stay away from work in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of pupils at the institution.
Northern Province Education Officer Jobbicks Kalumba disclosed this today during a press briefing held at his office, saying the move is to ensure that there is no interference in the on-going investigations.
Dr. Kalumba, who has since called for calm from the general public, could however not reveal the names of the suspended officials.
He was however quick to emphasise that the three teachers and a guard have not been suspended per se, but merely told to stay away from work as the probe continues.
A story on social media has gone viral in which an alleged grade twelve pupil of Kasama Girls has revealed how school guards, chefs and some male teachers are using their positions to sexually abuse pupils in exchange for various favours.
You see. what benefit do you get? It is unfair for the girl child to be taken advantage of like that. You must pay!
This is funny isn’t it the same character who said the story had no basis even before proceeding diligently with investigations?
This man was very loud just hours ago. Now he is loud in the opposite direction.
Can’t believe what I am reading. The same character in the morning says something and in the afternoon says something else.
What is going on with Zambians kanshi? have something in common with the Horse Shoe Restaurant issue.
Who is lying here? this is ridiculous.
Parents should not send daughters to mediocre boarding schools where they will face hardships. Keep your young girls close to you at home. There are predators out there!
I wonder what favours or punishment boys are subjected to when they error. Why couldn’t the girls be strong to face punishment other than giving sexual favors which their male counterparts could not give.
This morning the script was, “There’s NO basis to the Kasama Girls allegations, now different story.
– One day was “We wholeheartedly support SAHARAWI. Next day was No we support Morocco, now “We are Half /Half!!
– One day P.F is Not Corrupt, corruption is only in U.P.N.D, next day “that Kambwili trying to stop my 2021 campaign is THE MOST CORRUPT DEVIL ZAMBIA HAS EVER KNOWN”
– One day Fuel will be Cheap less than 5 a litre, Next day brace for Very expensive Fuel it’s Global like load shedding.
– One day, You will have more money in your pockets, we know what happened next day.
– One day, Ministers can draw & keep a salary after dissolution of Parliament, next day Kaya??
– One day ” I will NEVER stand for Republican President due to my…
due to my poorly health, next day, I WANT 2021!!
This buffoon Kalumba run to conclusion that there was no case against anyone not long ago but he has already u-turned
Mr Kalumba was singing a different tune this morning. What has happened to change his mind. Maybe he was harassed by the general public for his lacklustre attitude towards the allegations.
Good, I was waiting for that action.
And not under house arrest?
…asking the suspects to stay away that’s the suspension on its on….