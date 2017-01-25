Three male Teachers and a Security Guard suspended at Kasama Girls.



Three male teachers and a security guard at Kasama Girls Secondary School have been asked to stay away from work in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of pupils at the institution.

Northern Province Education Officer Jobbicks Kalumba disclosed this today during a press briefing held at his office, saying the move is to ensure that there is no interference in the on-going investigations.

Dr. Kalumba, who has since called for calm from the general public, could however not reveal the names of the suspended officials.

He was however quick to emphasise that the three teachers and a guard have not been suspended per se, but merely told to stay away from work as the probe continues.

A story on social media has gone viral in which an alleged grade twelve pupil of Kasama Girls has revealed how school guards, chefs and some male teachers are using their positions to sexually abuse pupils in exchange for various favours.