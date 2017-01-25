President Lungu sets example and ventures into Fish farming

President Edgar Lungu says Zambians should consider venturing into fish farming as the vice has a potential to create wealth.
Speaking to journalists when he toured his fish ponds at State Lodge housing more than 2500 fingerling this afternoon, President Lungu said Zambia continues to enjoy the best water and favourable environment in the region and in addition to the over 4 million Cows and 6 million Goats kept in the farms across the Country, Fish farming had the potential to create wealth for Zambians.
The Head of State who wanted to showcase his fishing project said he wanted to set an example that fish farming can be done and hoped that many Zambians consider venturing into the project.
“I am setting an example. People can earn a living through fish farming, there is a lot of money. And remember that these things are contagious. Set up one stand for popcorns and others will do the same. Put up a stand for Salaula, and several others will do it. Today, I could be alone showcasing my fish farm but tomorrow, many other Zambian will venture in this initiative. Our people can venture into fish production both for the table and for sale,” said President Lungu.
He said fish farming can create food for ones table and can also generate income for someone if put on the market.
He said fish farming was also easy to grow as fish multiply easily.
“We simply constructed the Pond, stocked it and they began to multiply……Anybody can venture into fish production,” he said.
President Lungu was accompanied by his special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda, Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Michael Katambo, Minister for North Western Province Richard Kapita, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe among others.
Always easy to set such examples when you are head of state and everyone is willing to be your partner in farming. Anyway, good move.
Why hasn’t Edward provided PPE to his workers?
By the way is this at his private property?
Its good to see leaders engage in some of these projects. I remember Levy in denims planting at his teka farms.
Is this state lodge housing when did he buy this place? Because a year ago he only had that chawama house to show off, levels can change fast bane. Hope this place is not at the state lodge everyone knows.
You have the money Mr. President. You are not suppose to engage in business why in office. You have unfair advantage compared to your competitors. You can acquire resources and sell your product quick and easier compared to the competition merely due to the fact that you are president. Is this were the money from the trip is going or are you laundering? I don’t like HH either.
This is what I want him to be doing. His Ester should be also grow some egg plants. Fish is good for brain.
I will complete with Edgar in this hobby, no beers please.
Fish michopo coming !
The copied statement above holds true for many other enterprises however policies should be enabling assisted with incentives to attract people take up the challenge! Owning a fish pond is synonymous with owning an acre of land to farm but labor and inputs differ! It would be very interesting to know the costings of Lungu’s pond which has dam lining and a state of the art fence! Imagine if all these were within reach for the average investor how expanded fish farming would have been! Zambians are very hard working and enterprising when facilitated with right incentives but these are lacking to the ordinary Zambians and are easily accumulated when one opts to join…
contd….the political gravy train as a “people’s servant!”
I can assure you there was no investment on his part Land = state lodge, design labour & implementation = ZNS, Equipment = ZNS, Fingerings = Chilanga govt fisheries…. So he doesn’t even know the sweat people go through not just from labouring but the high interest rates repayments. If he was an active farmer before I would appreciate that he understands this business like LPM did
Kikikikikiki, chakolwa!
Is this his personal fish farm or a state farm under his office?
I ask because as far as our constitution goes the president cannot run a business and all businesses he owned(if any), before he became president should be held in trust.
President Mwanawasa SC (MHSRIP) demonstrated this ably when he resigned from his law firm.
But I speak under correction it could be when he signed that constitution he took care of this MINOR glitch.
It is for personal consumption boss.
Just like my little chamba valley.
Its strange that he is the only one wearing gum boots…he was away to for 3 days and he is still out and about doing absolutely nothing.
The president setting an example for who??? My people in the village in Mansa have been doing fish farming (of course on small scale) even before Lungu became MP for Chawama. In fact it is Lungu who can learn more about fish farming from my uncle in the village who has been doing this since 1990.
In fact in Zambia, Govt officials have nothing to do for sure. What did all those people go there to do? to see Lungu’s fish ponds? then what? This was surly not an agriculture field day!!!!!
Lazy Lungu has nothing to do and he is out of his depth as a President….look at Trump immediately he is sworn in he hits the ground running…meanwhile this bum we have all he does is run away from the office.
Lungu not long ago you bemoaned the importation of fish from china and offered directives to end that, what happened because fish are still being imported from china? It seems your ministers are being bribed to import that fish.
And since that time of your pronouncements what incentives have your GRZ provided to zambians for fish farming?
Who owns state lodge has he bought the place or He’s doing business on government land kindly tell me coz I thought state lodge belongs to the state as the name implies
Really laughable…this Lazy Bum has cut himself a plot on State Lodge land..create policies instead of misusing the slush fund.
Good public relations for him but those men in suits should not have been allowed to join.
Fish and Jamesoni whenever he feels like it!
I wonder how much this cost the Zambian taxpayer? Or is he paying for it out of the 23 MILLION he suddenly accumulated in one year?
At state lodge? hmmmmm, no comment
Time wasted on vanity, Nothing new here.
How much allowances does he make on these useless trips?
Mad president
When he leaves office, what will happen to ‘his’ fish ponds that are on State land? Very difficult to understand some of these manoeuvres? And look at all those people in suits trying to tip-toe around the mud. Aren’t they supposed to be somewhere working?
It is an illegality. What example is he setting? He is not supposed to be directly in businesw and head of state at the same time. He is involving the Minister and PS in his personal business? Someone arrest this thief.