Katebe seeks trophies at Nkana

Defender Aaron Katebe is seeking to win trophies at his new FAZ Super Division side Nkana.

Katebe this month joined Nkana on a one-year deal from league champions Zanaco.

“I want to do my best here at Nkana. Nkana is a big club if you do well things will go well for you,” he said.

“I want to work hard and win more trophies with Nkana. Nkana is a good team with good players and good supporters,” Katebe said.

Katebe has previously played for Morocco’s Moghreb T├ętouan, F.C. Platinum of Zimbabwe and Afrisport.

He believes playing for Nkana will help him realize his vision of bouncing back into the Chipolopolo squad.

“I want to work hard so that I can go back to the national team. When I do well here I think I will go back to the national team,” Katebe said.