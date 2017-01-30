Katebe seeks trophies at Nkana

Defender Aaron Katebe is seeking to win trophies at his new FAZ Super Division side Nkana.

Katebe this month joined Nkana on a one-year deal from league champions Zanaco.

“I want to do my best here at Nkana. Nkana is a big club if you do well things will go well for you,” he said.

“I want to work hard and win more trophies with Nkana. Nkana is a good team with good players and good supporters,” Katebe said.

Katebe has previously played for Morocco’s Moghreb Tétouan, F.C. Platinum of Zimbabwe and Afrisport.

He believes playing for Nkana will help him realize his vision of bouncing back into the Chipolopolo squad.

“I want to work hard so that I can go back to the national team. When I do well here I think I will go back to the national team,” Katebe said.