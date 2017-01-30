Government liquidates K130 million debt owed to various contractors since November last year

Government has liquidated about K130 million owed to various contractors since November last year.

Housing and infrastructure development minister, Ronald Chitotela said government owed contractors about K190 million as at November 1 last year.

Mr Chitotela assured that government government is expected to clear the remaining K60 million by end of February this year.

ZANIS reports that the minister said this in Ikelenge district yesterday when he, accompanied by provincial minister, Richard Kapita, inspected Mwinilunga-Jimbe road and government housing units for Ikelenge district.

Mr Chitotela said government committed to open up the border between Zambia and Angola and exploit the potential trade opportunities between the two countries.

And Mr Kapita said government is determined to demonstrate commitment to deliver development to all parts of the country.

He said at the same event that people are now able to see that government means business and not merely making promises.

Mwinilunga-Jimbe upgrading project to bituminous level was awarded to FRECA mining at a total cost of 105 million United State of America dollars.

FRECA contracts manager, Vennie Tilimboyi assured that the company expects to upgrade the road to bituminous standard by the end of this year.

Mr Tilimboyi further said that they aim to completed bush clearing up to Jimbe in a week’s time.