President Lungu has arrived in Kasane, Botswana, for a two day working visit. The presidential Challenger plane touched down at Kasane airport at 15.27 hours.

President Lungu was received by his Botswana counterpart Ian Khama.

The president was immediately driven to Chobe Game Lodge located in the Chobe National Park, about 45 minute drive from Kasane town.

The president who is in Botswana for the Kazungula bridge project site visit is this evening expected to attend a dinner hosted in his honour by President Khama

Tomorrow morning, the President will depart for Mowana Safari Lodge where he and his Botswana counterpart will receive briefings on the Kazungula bridge project before proceeding on the project site visit on both the Zambian and Botswana sides.

The Korean contractor, Daewoo Engineering and construction company is undertaking the project that is expected to gobble 161 million US dollars.