Acting President Inonge Wina visits funeral house of the late Dr Evelyn Nguleka

Acting President Inonge Wina says the death of former Zambia National Farmers Union -ZNFU- President Evelyn Nguleka has robbed the nation of a committed professional.
Mrs Wina says it is saddening that Dr Nguleka has passed on at a time government is prioritising the agriculture sector as the engine of the economy.
The Vice President says Dr. Nguleka will be remembered as a woman who broke the glass ceiling by being elected ZNFU’s first female president.
Mrs Wina says in addition to her regional and global obligation, she advocated for the protection of small holder farmers and food producers locally.
This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News by Senior Private Secretary in the Vice President’s Office, Sheila Siwela.
Dr. Nguleka, 47, died in Lusaka at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Intensive Care Unit on February 5th, 2017.
Meanwhile, the Vice President has visited the funeral house in Lusaka’s Meanwood area where she consoled members of the bereaved family.
Mrs Wina spent time at the funeral house where she encouraged the family to remain strong during the trying moment.
Death is a sad thing but these people stole money belonging to small scale farmers at ZNUF. It’s a lesson for everyone, you can enjoy money gained in a crooked way.
I can’t wait for you to simply write:
PRESIDENT Inonge, not fi acting.
Dr Nguleka was an inspiring woman! Ba DEC instead of focusing on tuma fake Pastors and false Prophets/ Profits and wife snatchers such as this Nigerian conman Andrew Seer1, instead of arresting those cretins you go after this academic, hardworking Veterinary Doctor, this amazing woman that put Zambia on the agricultural map! This is why I keep saying DEC should be disbanded and merged into Zambia Police, they are unproffessional in their conduct and they just make lives of Zambian difficult for nothing- DEC was created by donors during Chiluba’s Presidency- DEC has always been a tool used by fake donors to harass Zambians! This must change!
And the first ZNFU president to have fallen put of favour with donors over misappropriation of funds
RIP Dr Nguleka. Hard working and focussed woman
I had the privilege of meeting Dr Nguleka when she officiated at Fatima Girls Secondary School as guest of honor at her former school’s AGM last year. The story about her background & how she rose to stardom was simply touching & inspiring. She hinted about her case and how she was hopeful that the truth will prevail. Her case was before the courts of law and how some bloggers can find it in their hearts to speak ill of her let alone judge her before the courts can do so really saddens me. She struck me as a very hard working & honest person. After the meeting, I went and asked her to have the honour of shaking her hand to which she obliged and was thankful. My wife & I actually took it upon ourselves to pray for her for truth to be known in her case. As she had wished, truth, no matter…
hard working lady i knew her for a long time as a God fearing child those days way back in mpika she was an inspiring person in our community at the tazara residential area. the father though also late was a very seniour tazara employee. those who like making funny of the dead are so unfortunate. rest in peace my sweet sister!