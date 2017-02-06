Acting President Inonge Wina visits funeral house of the late Dr Evelyn Nguleka

Acting President Inonge Wina says the death of former Zambia National Farmers Union -ZNFU- President Evelyn Nguleka has robbed the nation of a committed professional.

Mrs Wina says it is saddening that Dr Nguleka has passed on at a time government is prioritising the agriculture sector as the engine of the economy.

The Vice President says Dr. Nguleka will be remembered as a woman who broke the glass ceiling by being elected ZNFU’s first female president.

Mrs Wina says in addition to her regional and global obligation, she advocated for the protection of small holder farmers and food producers locally.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News by Senior Private Secretary in the Vice President’s Office, Sheila Siwela.

Dr. Nguleka, 47, died in Lusaka at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Intensive Care Unit on February 5th, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has visited the funeral house in Lusaka’s Meanwood area where she consoled members of the bereaved family.

Mrs Wina spent time at the funeral house where she encouraged the family to remain strong during the trying moment.