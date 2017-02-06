FAZ president Andrew Kamanga extols Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga is delighted with the achievements top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe continues scoring.

Sikazwe on Sunday refereed the final of the African Cup of Nations in which Cameroon defeated Egypt 2-1. He became only the second Zambian official to handle a final after the late Kabalamuya Chayu.

Only two months ago, Sikazwe became the first Zambian to handle the final of the World Club championship that pitted Real Madrid against Kashima Antlers of Japan.

“We are always proud and happy when one of our own is succeeding and Mr. Janny Sikazwe is one such example,” Kamanga said.

“It is for this reason that in December last year, I awarded him with the FAZ President’s Award at the MTN/FAZ annual awards for deserving players, coaches and officials.

“His achievements show that nothing is impossible in life as long as you put your mind and hard work towards achieving it. Our hope as an executive is that more of our referees will get inspired and work even harder to surpass the records Mr. Sikazwe is breaking.

“Mr. Sikazwe has done both the country and our executive proud.”

Kamanga appealed to football fans to show the same support Sikazwe to the hosting of the Under-20 African Cup of Nations starting on February 26 in Zambia.

“So far so good. We are on course and our appeal is to the business community and fans to come on board. The government and our patron His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu have been tremendous with their unwavering support,” he added.

“Together, we will host a memorable tournament.”