Protocol officer fined for extra marital affair

Chipulukusu local Magistrate Agness Mulenga fined Mr Chibwe, the protocol officer to Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo K15, 000 after being sued by Mr Ngwira.

Facts before the court were that on 15 occasions, Mr. Lusambo’s protocol officer sexually abused Mrs Ngwira in the cabinet office while promising her a job.It was also heard that Mr Chibwe did abuse Mrs Ngwira in different lodges on the Copperbelt.

United Party for National Development (UPND) national youth spokesperson Gilbert Liswaniso has described this incident as unfortunate.

Mr Liswaniso said women must be empowered with jobs and not be abused sexually as this is detrimental to the upholding of morals in the country.

He says it is unfortunate that women under the PF cannot genuinely be awarded jobs unless they are abused sexually a situation he further describes as unprofessional.