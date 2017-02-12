Warriors, Napsa clash in pre-season friendly at ‘Ucar’

Kabwe Warriors lost and a drew one match to Napsa Stars in a pre-season friendly games played on Saturday in Kabwe.

The Railwaymen lost 2-1 in game-one at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium thanks to Napsa goals by Mangani Phiri and Daniel Chama.

George Mwansa scored Warriors’ lone goal.

However, the second game was abandoned due to a storm with the scores tied at 1-1.

Alex Mwamba scored for Napsa from the penalty spot while Lameck Kafwaya was on target for Warriors.