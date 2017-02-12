Warriors, Napsa clash in pre-season friendly at ‘Ucar’

Kabwe Warriors lost and a drew one match to Napsa Stars in a pre-season friendly games played on Saturday in Kabwe.
The Railwaymen lost 2-1 in game-one at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium thanks to Napsa goals by Mangani Phiri and Daniel Chama.
George Mwansa scored Warriors’ lone goal.
However, the second game was abandoned due to a storm with the scores tied at 1-1.
Alex Mwamba scored for Napsa from the penalty spot while Lameck Kafwaya was on target for Warriors.
Come on warriors
I wonder why Zambians always talking about EPL teams but never about their local leagues
The local league has lost its lustre because of money lovers who have infiltrated the system as officials. The moment FTJ bounded Teddy Mulonga from FAZ was the moment ZAMBIAN soccer lost direction.