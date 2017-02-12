Paying Pensioners countrywide has been a thorny issue, but will be resolved-President Lungu

President Lungu has acknowledged that paying pensioners countrywide has been a challenge for government because the huge bill is a result of historical injustices.

Speaking to Pastors in Mansa when Pastor Barnabas Mwansa asked what Government is doing about the plight of Pensioners countrywide who have not been paid their dues to date, President Lungu said Government is committed to pay all the Pensioners whose cases were clearly documented.

President Lungu said Government is also wary of opening a Pandora box where some unscrupulous people can make wild claims and forward false claims and names in which Government can lose a lot of money.

He assured the Pastors that the pensioners whose cases are well documented with the ministry of finance will be paid.

The Head of State said he remembered one day when someone met him on the copperbelt and told him that he was working for UBZ and has not been paid his dues to date.

He added that the person even claimed that at one time President Lungu was their company lawyer and did a good job for the company but wondered why up to now the person has not been paid his pension.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has disclosed that Government will not meddle in chiefdom wrangles countrywide because under the current constitution, government has no role to play in settling chiefdom succession disputes as it is the responsibility of the judiciary to do so once the case has been brought before them.

Speaking to the Pastors Fellowship in Mansa when Pastor James Kapungwe raised a concern over Chief Chimese’s succession wrangles which have been protracted for close to two years and wanted Government to intervene for the chiefdom to have a recognized chief in place, the President said under the new constitution Government has no role to play in succession processions as that has been left to the chiefdoms themselves to settle.

He said if there are disputes, the courts of law can assist including the house of houses in looking for a settlement of such disputes as Government has no role.

The Head of State however acknowledged that a chiefdom without a chief for a long time is not good because developmental programmes are negatively affected.

He said the succession wrangles are not just confined to the Chimese chiefdom but are spread countrywide but Government would like to see a situation where the wrangles are settled in good time for development to be given a chance in the affected chiefdoms.