Cabinet to table ICC withdrawal motion



Cabinet is today expected to discuss a proposal by Justice Minister Given Lubinda to allow for consultations on whether Zambia should withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to sources at the Ministry of Justice, Mr Lubinda will push to get cabinet approval to allow his Ministry to carry out national wide consultations on whether the country should cut ties with the ICC.

As part of the consultations, Mr Lubinda is proposing the holding of two district consultative conferences in each province which will culminate in the development of a position paper which will then be re-tabled in cabinet.

Other activities include desk stop research on the merits and demerits of withdrawing from the ICC.

In the cabinet memorandum, Mr Lubinda is proposing to spend over K3 million for the consultative process.

President Edgar Lungu recently called for a national debate on the decision by the African Heads of State to withdrawal from the ICC on account that the court is bias against African states.

President Lungu said his government was critically studying the AU resolution and would consult people on the country’s membership to the ICC.

He said the PF’s Central committee tabled the matter at its recent sitting and agreed that national dialogue should precede any decision in response to the AU’s call.

Meanwhile, All People’s Congress (APC) says it would be criminal for Zambia to withdraw from ICC.

Mr Msoni said Africa should not allow a few criminal elements to manipulate the continent from leaving the international court saying Zambia should not act under the influence of mob psychology with other African countries to withdraw from the ICC without making a clear case for doing so.

“A few criminal elements in the African Union who are potential indictees themselves to the ICC should not be allowed to manipulate and use innocent clean hands of incompetent political novices by bribery and influence to coerce and encourage them to hastily pull out their respective countries from the ICC in order to serve their own skins,” Mr Msoni said.

Mr Msoni said Africa has no courts with the necessary jurisdiction and capacity to deal with criminals charged with crimes against humanity, adding that withdrawing from the ICC would give impunity to African leaders to abuse their positions.

“Arguably withdrawing from the ICC is endorsing lawlessness and encouraging impunity of regimes on their own citizens. In other words, withdrawing effectively means that leaders will never uphold and observe the rule of law,” he added.

The ICC is an intergovernmental organization and international tribunal that sits in The Hague in the Netherlands and is the court of last resort for prosecution of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Some countries have accused the court of only pursuing African leaders.

Late last year, South Africa, Burundi and The Gambia announced plans to leave the court.